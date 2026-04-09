Video: Matthew Morrison Dances With GLEE Co-Star Kevin McHale at JUST IN TIME

The basement of Wicked briefly turned into the choir room when Kevin McHale went to see his Glee co-star Matthew Morrison in Just in Time! During the show's opening, Morrison picked McHale out of the crowd to dance with him.

Watch a video of the pair reuniting below. McHale currently stars in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway, with several other GLEE alums currently appearing in theatre productions in NYC. Other stars include Lea Michele in Chess, Darren Criss in Maybe Happy Ending, Heather Morris in 11 to Midnight, and Telly Leung in Masquerade.

Morrison is currently playing a limited run in Just in Time for 23 performances only, with Jeremy Jordan taking over as 'Bobby Darin' on April 21.

View this post on Instagram Just in Time also stars Isa Briones (The Pitt) as Connie Francis, and Sadie Dickerson as Sandra Dee. The show also features Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Debbie Gravitte, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Claire Camp, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin and Christine Cornish.