P!NK Will Host the 2026 Tony Awards

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Ready for some f**kin' perfect news? BroadwayWorld has just learned that music superstar and global icon P!NK will host the 79th Annual Tony Awards. The lifelong theater fan will bring her unparalleled performance skills to Radio City Music Hall when The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards return on Sunday, June 7, 2026. The 79th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT).

“It is the honor of an entire lifetime to host a night celebrating the literal hardest working people in showbiz,” said P!NK. “Broadway has shaped my life and how I put my own shows together - it is a community that is supportive, and inclusive, and full of talent and love. These people give magic every single day, and I cannot wait to celebrate them with the entire world.”

She continued, “When I was asked to host the Tonys, I immediately thought, ‘I have to get permission from my daughter.’ I’ve never been on Broadway, and shouldn’t you have to have been on Broadway in order to host? That seems fair and right. But when I asked my daughter, she was really excited about being able to have a ticket to go to the Tonys, so I’m hosting the Tonys and I’m really, really, excited and very nervous because that girl is a tough crowd!"

P!NK explained during recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson show why she made the move to New York City. "We actually moved here because I am an amazing mom and also so Willow could study theatre and experience more Broadway."

“Each year, the Tony Awards creates new theater fans around the world, expanding Broadway’s reach and shaping its future,” said Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, President of the Broadway League. “Over the course of her extraordinary career, P!NK has built one of the most passionate and enduring fan communities in the history of popular music, giving her a unique ability to bring even more people into this growing family. Simply put: we could not be more excited to get this party started.”

The 2025 Tony Awards were hosted by Cynthia Erivo. Learn more about past Tony Awards hosts.

"We are thrilled to welcome the incomparable P!NK as the host of this year’s Tony Awards—a fearless artist whose powerhouse voice, electrifying stage presence, and undeniable authenticity embody the very spirit of live performance and theatre,” said 2026 Tony Award executive producers Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall, and Jack Sussman. “A passionate fan of Broadway, she brings a genuine love for the art form alongside her bold creativity and deep connection to audiences around the world, and we know she will deliver a fresh, dynamic energy to Broadway’s biggest night!"

“P!NK is an extraordinary artist, and her fearless creativity makes her an inspired choice to host this year’s Tony Awards on CBS,” said Mackenzie Mitchell, Senior Vice President of specials at CBS. “Her dynamic presence and deep respect for live performance will undoubtedly shape a powerful and memorable broadcast that celebrates the remarkable achievements of this Broadway season.”

Since bursting onto the scene in 2000, P!NK has achieved record-breaking success, using her platform to shape pop culture and champion humanitarian causes worldwide. She continues to evolve while remaining a global pop icon, a grounded mother and a trailblazer who has inspired millions worldwide.

She has built a career defined by fearless honesty, unforgettable live performances and a refusal to fit the mold. Her nine studio albums and greatest hits collection have sold more than 60 million album equivalents globally. She has earned 15 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including four No. 1s and she has filled arenas and stadiums around the world with her high-energy, high-flying, record-setting shows.

P!NK’s work has earned three Grammy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award and seven MTV Video Music Awards, including the 2017 Vanguard Award. In 2019, she became the first international artist to receive the BRITs Outstanding Contribution to Music Award and she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Additional distinctions include the Billboard Music Awards Icon honors (2021) and the iHeartRadio Icon honors (2023), reflecting not only chart success but lasting influence and longevity.

In 2021, she released 'Cover Me In Sunshine,' a heartfelt duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. The documentary "P!NK: All I Know So Far" (Amazon Prime) and the companion live project, "All I Know So Far: Setlist," followed, offering fans an intimate look at life on the road, the joys and challenges of motherhood, and the electrifying energy of her live performances.

Her ninth studio album TRUSTFALL set the stage for the Summer Carnival Tour, which became the second highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist. The stadium tour ran across 2023 and 2024 with 131 shows in 15 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S., playing to more than 4 million fans.

Her music is featured in two current Broadway productions - “Raise Your Glass” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical and “F**kin’ Perfect” in & Juliet.

P!NK is equally recognized for her activism and philanthropy. She has long championed causes such as Autism Speaks, the Human Rights Campaign, Make-A-Wish Foundation, No Kid Hungry and Planned Parenthood. She serves as a UNICEF USA ambassador. In 2025, she was honored with the Humanitarian Award from Action Against Hunger.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League. Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall, and Jack Sussman will produce this year’s show. Kapoor and Levine Hall will also serve as Co-Showrunners. Patrick Menton and Rob Paine will Co-Executive Produce, with Menton also serving as Head of Talent.

Pre-sale tickets are available now exclusively to eligible Capital One Mastercard ticketholders on Ticketmaster**, and will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 15.

Photo Credit: Kurt Iswarienko