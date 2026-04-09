Sheryl Lee Ralph to Receive 2026 Paul Robeson Award From Actors' Equity

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Actors' Equity Association and the Actors' Equity Foundation will award the Paul Robeson Award for 2026 to Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The Paul Robeson Award recognizes the ongoing work in our communities to leverage theatre beyond the stage and enact a commitment to the freedom of expression and conscience for all. The award upholds Paul Robeson's belief in the artist's responsibility to society and dedication to the betterment of humankind that he embodied in his life and work. It is the only award jointly administered by the union and the foundation, given annually since Robeson himself received the first citation in 1974.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is an actor and activist whose accolades include an Emmy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and an Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award. Her advocacy work includes founding The D.I.V.A. Foundation, which began with an HIV/AIDS focus and more recently expanded to include gender and race equality, public health, LGBTQ+ issues and food and housing insecurity. As a producer, she has created socially conscious theatre works such as Broadway productions of Thoughts of a Colored Man and Ohio State Murders.

In response to receiving this award, Ralph said, "To be honored by Actors' Equity Association with an award bearing Mr. Paul Robeson’s name is truly both an honor and a blessing. Mr. Robeson stood in purpose, truth, and dignity. I stand in that same lineage through my work, my voice, my art, and activism."

Ralph will receive this award at a ceremony later this year.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

is an Emmy Award–winning actress, producer, author, and activist whose career spans nearly five decades across stage, television, and film. She currently stars as Barbara Howard on ABC’s acclaimed comedy Abbott Elementary, a role that earned her the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. With this historic win, Ralph became only the second Black woman to receive the honor, and the first in more than 35 years.

Ralph first rose to prominence originating the role of Deena Jones in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, earning a Tony Award nomination and establishing herself as a defining voice in American theater. Her Broadway credits also include Thoroughly Modern Millie and Wicked, and she has continued to champion new work as a producer on Thoughts of a Colored Man and Ohio State Murders.

Her extensive television career includes standout roles in Abbott Elementary, Moesha, Instant Mom, and Ray Donovan, along with appearances on iconic series such as The Jeffersons, Good Times, and Wonder Woman. In film, she won the Independent Spirit Award for To Sleep with Anger, and has appeared in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit and The Distinguished Gentleman. She can also be seen in the 2025 drama Ricky, a powerful story exploring life after incarceration and the pursuit of independence, reflecting her continued commitment to meaningful, socially resonant storytelling.

A globally recognized cultural figure, Ralph moved audiences nationwide with her stirring performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the Super Bowl. Her voice – both on and off stage – has become a source of inspiration, with her messages of self-worth, resilience, and perseverance resonating across generations.

Beyond her work on stage and screen, Ralph is a passionate humanitarian and the founding director of the DIVA Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness, education, and compassionate care. Through her deeply personal solo work, Sometimes I Cry, she has brought storytelling directly into communities, including churches and underserved spaces, using art as a vehicle for healing, awareness, and connection. Her memoir, Redefining Diva: Life Lessons from the Original Dreamgirl, became a national bestseller and reflects her journey of resilience, purpose, and self-definition. Her work reflects a longstanding commitment to service, mentorship, and uplifting others – often beyond the spotlight.

Born in the United States and raised between America and Jamaica, Ralph proudly embraces her Jamaican heritage. She is a recipient of the Order of Jamaica and holds the title of “The Honorable,” recognizing her global impact and service.

At the heart of her life and work is family. She is married to Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes and is a devoted mother, grounding her extraordinary career in a deep commitment to love, service, and legacy.