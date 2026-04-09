Video: A Jellicle Cast Comes Out to Celebrate Opening Night of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

Jellicle cats came out Tuesday night to celebrate the arrival of CATS: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway. This revival is not your grandmother's Cats. This reimagined version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. Now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

Why is it a show worth seeing this Broadway season? The cast has some opinions...

"Because of everything that we're going through and how they're trying to villainize trans and queer people, there's so many nuances to us," explained 'Tempress' Chasity Moore, who plays Grizabella. "When you see a free world, you begin to fight for one and this is a free world on stage."

Leiomy, who plays Macavity, agreed. "With the climate that we're dealing with, they're trying to erase us, they're trying to make it seem like we don't deserve to be seen in human eyes. This is the most perfect way to remind people that even though we've gone through so many struggles, we still prevail and we smile and we share our joy and we share our artistry with the world... no matter what."

Ken Ard, who originated the role of Macavity in 1984, returns as DJ Griddlebone. "This show is about pure joy," he said. "Celebrating our lives, celebrating queer lives, celebrating trans people. It is pure joy. And if you come away from here not feeling joy, then you must be Satan, because [this show] is filled with emotion, happiness, and love."

Watch in this video as the full company hits the yellow carpet on the special night.