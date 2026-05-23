VIDEO: Watch AN EVENING WITH NICOLE SCHERZINGER from PBS

With one look, Nicole continues to captivate audiences.

Recorded in October 2025, Nicole Scherzinger made her Royal Albert Hall debut in London in a special performance filmed for PBS. Backed by a full orchestra, she delivered a dynamic evening that blended Broadway classics with some of her biggest pop hits.

Throughout the hour-and-twenty-minute special, Nicole showcased her theatrical range with beloved standards such as “Don’t Rain On My Parade” and “Maybe This Time,” while also giving longtime fans a taste of her pop catalog with performances of “Stickwitu” and “When I Grow Up.” She also performed “Just One Look” from Sunset Blvd., paying tribute to the production and the role that earned her a Tony Award.

The concert aired as part of PBS’s Great Performances series, which brings acclaimed productions and performances from across America and around the world to television audiences in the United States.

More information can be found at PBS.org.