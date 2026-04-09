BroadwayWorld Classifieds 4/9/2026; Jobs In Tech, Operations, and More

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Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 4/9/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Music Director

Organization: Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA), Program: Hadestown: Teen Edition Summer Production, Location: Raue Center For The Arts (Rehearsals & Performance) | 26 N. Williams St. | Crystal Lake... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Stage Supervisor

Supervise and manage the build, hang, and install procedures and processes in collaboration with all technical departments. Oversee installation of scenery, rigging, softgoods, and automation. Supervise, oversee, and manage other technical personnel, in conjunction with and under the oversight of the Production Manager, ensuring safe and efficient processes are followed at all times. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of house Associate

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates for part-time Audience Experience Associate. Steppenwolf Audience Experience is dedicated to helping everyone who comes through our doors feel safe, relaxed and invited. Through presenting an intentional and sincere level of service and hospitality, members of this team are committed to cultivating a comfortable and respectful environment that upholds the dignity and experience of our audience... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

The SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department is hiring a Full-Time TECHNICAL DIRECTOR. Join a dynamic team in an ever-growing BFA Musical Theatre program in the heart of Central New York. (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Searching for NYC Nanny

Smart Sitting is looking for NYC nannies, babysitters, and caregivers from all 5 boroughs! We have changed the nanny game in NYC by creating Care Teams.

Care Teams are small, vetted, CPR certified groups of sitters matched with NYC families who need part-time, after-school, and flexible childcare (4–8 hours/day). As a part of a Care Team, you are not the only person a family is counting on. So when you book a three-week run, or a guest spot on SVU, the family is co... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operating Engineer

The Shed is a cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpture to danc... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Mane Attraction Crew Assistant

Need something fun to do during April break? We are hiring for April vacation 4/20-4/27 and you're 16 years old and up! Job Description: Mane Attraction Crew Assistant, Location: Southwick’s Zoo; 2 Southwick St. Mendon, Massachusetts, 01756, Reports to: Performer, Tech Performer, Entertainment Coordinator, Director of Operations, Owner, Schedule: Seasonal (April–December), event-based, 5–6 hours/day; includ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Techincal Director

The Dalton School, a progressive K-12 gender-inclusive school in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, is consistently recognized as one of the preeminent independent day schools in the nation. Known for its child-centered approach and an exceptional, inspiring faculty, Dalton enrolls over 1,300 students with approximately 350 faculty and staff. Guided by the Dalton Plan, the foundation of a Dalton education, our faculty meets each student’s evolving needs, interests, and abilities. Dalton... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Teacher Assistant (Hiring multiple TA’s) : The Little Mermaid Jr. Summer Camp Production

Organization: Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA), Program: The Little Mermaid Jr. Summer Camp Production, Location: RCSA at Trinity Episcopal Parish (Camp) | 210 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake | Raue Center For The Arts (Performance), Position: Teacher Assistant (Hiring multiple TA’s) , Stipend: $1500 Total (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Summer Camp Assistants

TADA! is seeking Camp Assistants to support our Week-Long Musical Theater Summer Camps. RATE: $20/hr. REPORTS TO: Education Managers & Director of Education (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking New Artistic Director for the Orlando Gay Chorus

The Orlando Gay Chorus (OGC), one of Central Florida’s most visible and enduring LGBTQ+ arts organizations announces its search for a new Artistic Director. This leadership role will guide the musical vision, artistic excellence, and community impact of the chorus as it enters its next chapter. Founded in 1990, OGC has grown into... (more)