Savannah Bananas Games with Derek Klena to Stream for Free on Roku

Derek Klena and the Savannah Bananas are coming to Roku. In a new partnership with the free, ad-supported streamer, viewers will be able to watch Savannah Bananas games from the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour, which Broadway's Klena joined this season.

The five games see Klena and the team compete against Party Animals, Loco Beach Coconuts, Firefighters, Indianapolis Clowns, and Texas Tailgaters. In addition to broadcasting the games, Roku will also offer interactive platform experiences centered around the Savannah Bananas. Further details are forthcoming.

Roku and Savannah Bananas previously partnered together last summer to bring Savannah Bananas’ Banana Ball World Tour Game from Fenway Park to viewers for free. Savannah Bananas will produce the games for the Roku Sports Channel.

The Savannah Bananas are a song-and-dance spots team that plays "Banana Ball", a fast and entertaining take on the game of baseball. The players perform choreographed dances every game, including songs from Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, and more. Check out videos of the Savannah Bananas performing Broadway and theatre songs here.

Savannah Bananas Roku Schedule

Sunday, April 26 – Savannah Bananas vs Party Animals

Yankee Stadium (New York, NY) 12pm PT / 2pm CT / 3pm ET

Saturday, July 4 – Savannah Bananas vs The Firefighters

Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA) 5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET

Sunday, August 9 – Loco Beach Coconuts vs Savannah Bananas

Target Field (Minneapolis, MN) 1pm PT / 3pm CT / 4pm ET

Friday, September 18 – Party Animals vs The Firefighters

Comerica Park (Detroit, MI) 4pm PT / 6pm CT / 7pm ET

Friday, September 25 – Texas Tailgaters vs Savannah Bananas

Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX) 5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET

About The Savannah Bananas

Every game includes the "3-2-2", which stands for third inning, second batter, second pitch. These are unique in-game pre-pitch dances that have combined together for over hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.

The team is also known for its iconic walk-ups, where Bananas may be escorted to the plate by your favorite music artists, make a dramatic entrance drenched in rain or recreating the latest TikTok dances. Additionally, the team has special scoring celebrations, which include running through the crowd to performing fully choreographed dances.

Learn more about the team here.