Exclusive: Bryce Pinkham Sings 'The Arbiter' on the CHESS Cast Recording





The Arbiter is in the building! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Chess (2025 Broadway Cast Recording) will be released in digital and streaming formats tomorrow, April 10, and on CD and vinyl later this year. Pre-order/save the album now!

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive first listen of "The Arbiter", performed by the Arbiter himself, Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham.

Chess currently stars Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, and features Hannah Cruz, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill, and an ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, David Paul Kidder, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia, and Katie Webber.

Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.