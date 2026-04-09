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Exclusive: Bryce Pinkham Sings 'The Arbiter' on the CHESS Cast Recording

The Chess 2025 Broadway Cast Recording will be available to stream on April 10, 2026.

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The Arbiter is in the building! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Chess (2025 Broadway Cast Recording) will be released in digital and streaming formats tomorrow, April 10, and on CD and vinyl later this year. Pre-order/save the album now! 

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive first listen of "The Arbiter", performed by the Arbiter himself, Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham.

 Listen to "Pity the Child," "Nobody's Side," and "Anthem."

Chess currently stars Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, and features Hannah Cruz, Tony Award nominee Bryce PinkhamBradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill, and an ensemble that includes Kyla BartholomeuszDaniel BeemanShavey BrownEmma DegerstedtCasey GarvinAdam HalpinDavid Paul Kidder, Sarah Michele LindseyMichael MilkaninAleksandr Ivan PevecAliah JamesSydney JonesSean MacLaughlinSarah MeahlRamone NelsonFredric Rodriguez OdgaardMichael OlaribigbeKaterina PapacostasSamantha PollinoAdam RobertsRegine Sophia, and Katie Webber.

Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.

 







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