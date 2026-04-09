Andrew Rannells and Sarah Silverman Join NOBODY WANTS THIS Season 3

Broadway alums Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon, Gutenberg! The Musical) and Sarah Silverman (All Out: Comedy About Ambition) are among the new cast members joining Nobody Wants This Season 3 in recurring roles. The new season will debut on Netflix later this year.

Rannells will play Sebastien, Joanne's nemesis in conversion class, with Silverman as Rabbi Eden, a warm, quirky teacher of an Intro to Judaism class, and a supportive presence for Joanne and Noah. Additionally, Keyla Monterroso Mejia will star as Amber, a single woman enrolled in Joanne's Intro to Judaism class who is obsessed with finding a Jewish husband.

Also slated to guest star are Avan Jogia, Erin Foster, Poorna Jagannathan, Sadie Sandler, Stephanie Koenig, and Steven Weber. Returning series regulars include Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.

In season one of Nobody Wants This, viewers met agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional rabbi Noah (Adam Brody). Their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn), and even themselves. In Season 2, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives together, despite their ongoing differences, which continue to prove a challenge for the new couple.

In addition to the main cast, the supporting cast includes Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Tovah Feldshuh (Broadway's Funny Girl), Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Sherry Cola, and Shiloh Berman.

Creator by Erin Foster, executive producers include STEVEN LEVITAN, Kristen Bell, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Jenni Konner, and Nora Silver. Oly Obst is executive producer for 3arts. Kaplan and Konner serve as showrunners. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Sarah Silverman Photo Credit: Robyn Von Swank