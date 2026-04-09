Photos: Go Backstage with Mark Ballas & Whitney Leavitt at CHICAGO

There is a lot of razzle dazzle happening at the Ambassador Theatre! Earlier this week, Dancing with the Stars couple Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt officially took their first Broadway bows together in Chicago on Broadway. The duo will appear in the production through May 3.

Leavitt made her Broadway debut earlier this season as Roxie Hart, while Ballas has joined the company in the role of Billy Flynn. Ballas previously appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys and Kinky Boots.

The long-running musical, featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, continues its record-setting run as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Leavitt is known for her appearances on Dancing with the Stars and Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, while Ballas gained recognition as a professional dancer and choreographer on Dancing with the Stars, where he is a three-time champion.

Watch in this video as they talk about their road to Broadway and check out photos from their first performance together below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas