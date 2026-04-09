INTER ALIA, Starring Rosamund Pike, Will Arrive on Broadway This Fall

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Suzie Miller’s new play, Inter Alia, will be coming to Broadway this Fall for a strictly limited engagement. The production, which had a sold-out run at The National Theatre in 2025 and is currently enjoying a sold-out run in the West End, will star Golden Globe®, Emmy Award®-Winning, and BAFTA, Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike, who reprises her riveting and critically acclaimed performance as Jessica Parks, as she makes her Broadway debut. Directed by Justin Martin, Inter Alia will begin preview performances on November 10, before an opening on December 1, 2026, at The Music Box Theatre.

Inter Alia is currently nominated for Best New Play and Best Actress (Ms. Pike) at the 2026 Olivier Awards, and Ms. Pike received the 2026 Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress.

Playwright Suzie Miller shared, “I am so excited to be returning to Broadway alongside my Prima Facie director, the brilliant Justin Martin, with my new play Inter Alia. This National Theatre production is currently playing on London’s West End, featuring Rosamund Pike who is nothing short of magnificent in the lead role. Inter Alia was commissioned, supported and produced at The National Theatre, who alongside our extraordinary producing partners are bringing the show across the pond. We are all thrilled to have this opportunity to engage in a contemporary conversation with NYC audiences."

Ms. Pike commented, "What surprises me night after night performing this play is how audience members tell me they recognise themselves on stage. Men find themselves moved and confronted, women declare themselves seen, and parents and children tell me the story has led them to vital conversations. People recount how they laugh and cry with us, and that’s all I can hope for. Suzie Miller has an indelible way of putting women’s experiences on stage in a way that touches, excites, moves, and blindsides. Justin Martin’s direction fuels my imagination constantly. I am thrilled and humbled to make my Broadway Debut with this role, in a theatre that is beyond my wildest dreams"

Kate Varah, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive, National Theatre, commented, “At The National Theatre we are immensely proud to be bringing Suzie Miller’s extraordinary new play, Inter Alia, to Broadway. Audiences at The National Theatre, in London’s West End, and in cinemas around the world have been electrified by the play’s urgency and its fearless interrogation of motherhood, marriage and the question of modern masculinity. Rosamund Pike is a tour de force in the lead role and bringing her award-winning performance to the Music Box Theatre in Justin Martin’s stunning production is a genuine thrill. As The National Theatre prepares to celebrate 60 years of working in the US, it’s a privilege to share this vital, prescient story with Broadway audiences.”

Inter Alia, meaning “among other things”, is the story of Jessica Parks (Ms. Pike), a maverick London Crown Court Judge who is determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. Inter Alia examines the balance of motherhood and modern masculinity, and of career and family. This “searing legal drama” (The Guardian) is an educational and relatable phenomenon that will touch the hearts of Broadway audiences.

Created by the duo behind the West End and Broadway hit Prima Facie, BAFTA-Award winning director Justin Martin and Olivier Award-winning writer Suzie Miller, bring you this “swaggering epic” (The Independent) that is valiant, sharp and deeply human. It premiered at The National Theatre in London and became a box office hit, leading to not only a West End transfer, but also a live broadcast via National Theatre Live to cinemas worldwide which has already been seen by over 450,000 people around the globe.

There will be a Fundraising Gala on Tuesday, December 8, co-hosted by Indhu Rubasingham, Kate Varah and Anna Wintour. The event celebrates The National Theatre’s legacy, global impact, and return to Broadway and will bring together leading cultural figures, philanthropists, and artists for a performance of Inter Alia followed by a formal dinner.

Amex Presale Tickets® will be available starting Monday, April 27 at 10AM ET through Friday, May 1 at 9:59AM ET at Telecharge.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 212.239.6200.

The Creative Team for Inter Alia includes Miriam Buether (Scenic and Costume Designer), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Designer), Ben & Max Ringham (Sound Designers), Willie Williams for Treatment Studios (Video Designer), Erin LeCount & James Jacob PKA Jakwob (Composers), Lucy Hind (Movement & Intimacy Director), NICK PINCHBECK (Music Supervisor). Casting is by Alastair Coomer, CDG and Naomi Downham (UK Casting) and Jim Carnahan, CSA (US Casting).

For additional details, visit interaliabroadway.com.

Support for the work of The National Theatre in the United States is led by National Theatre in America. Leadership gifts for Inter Alia provided by The Mailman Foundation, Bill and Penny Bardel, and Sir Robert and Lady Fairbairn. The original production received an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

Inter Alia continues its limited run at the Wyndham’s Theatre in London’s West End through June 20, 2026, in a co-production with The National Theatre and Playful Productions. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit interaliaplay.com

BIOGRAPHIES

Suzie Miller (Writer) is a contemporary international playwright, screenwriter and author, drawn to complex human stories often exploring injustice. Her plays have been produced in over 40 productions around the world and won multiple prestigious awards. Her one-woman stage play ‘Prima Facie’ won an Olivier Award for Best New Play and an Olivier and Tony Award for actress Jodie Comer who performed in the West End and Broadway productions. It has been translated into over 20 languages, produced all over the world and also published as a novel in various countries.

Justin Martin (Director) is a multi-award-winning director working in theatre, film and television. His Olivier and Tony Award winning production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow co-directed with Stephen Daldry, is currently running on Broadway and in the West End. Earlier this year his record-breaking production of Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer toured the UK. His original 2022/2023 sold-out, multi award award-winning production of the play received rave reviews and 23 awards including Tony and Oliver Awards for Jodie and the Olivier Award for Best New Play. The NT Live of the production smashed box office records becoming the highest grossing event cinema release of all time. In 2024 Justin developed and directed the original, critically acclaimed production of The Fear of 13 starring Adrien Brody and Nana Mensah at the Donmar Warehouse. The show smashed box office records to become the highest earning play at The Donmar and was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Play and Best Actor. More recently Justin’s production of Kyoto played at the Lincoln Centre in New York, following successful runs at the RSC and in the West End. It has been nominated for multiple Lucille Lortel and Olivier Awards. In 2021 Justin co-directed the BAFTA Award-winning film Together starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan. More recently he directed all six episodes of David Ireland’s hit series The Lovers for Sky Atlantic, Sundance and AMC starring Johnny Flynn and Roisin Gallagher. His award winning production of The Jungle (co-directed with Daldry) played a sell-out return season in New York and Washington DC, following seasons in San Francisco, New York, the West End and at the Young Vic. Justin is an associate artist for Good Chance.

Rosamund Pike (Jessica Parks) Golden Globe & Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA & Academy Award-nominated Rosamund Pike has earned international acclaim for her film, television, stage and audio roles. Perhaps best known for her lead role in David Fincher’s Gone Girl, for which she earned an Academy Award nomination, Rosamund

first gained recognition opposite Pierce Brosnan in the James Bond film Die Another Day, as well as Joe Wright’s Pride and Prejudice alongside Keira Knightley. More recently, Rosamund won a Golden Globe for her role as Marla Grayson in the crime thriller I Care a Lot, as well as receiving Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her standout turn in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. In 2025, Rosamund starred in Babak Anvari’s psychological thriller Hallow Road opposite Matthew Rhys, as well as playing Veronica Vanderberg, a pivotal role in Lionsgate’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Alongside her impressive film credits, Rosamund also starred as the iconic sorceress Moiraine Damodred in Prime Video’s The Wheel Of Time, having narrated the first four audiobook versions of the novels for Audible, winning multiple awards for her performance. Last year, Rosamund made her return to the London stage, and her National Theatre debut, in Suzie Miller’s (Prima Facie) legal drama Inter Alia for which she earned a Critics Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress, as well as nominations for Best Actress at the 2026 London Standard Theatre Awards and 2026 Olivier Awards. The production has recently transferred to the West End at Wyndham’s Theatre with performances running from March to June 2026. Rosamund’s previous theatre credits include Hedda Gabler (2010), The Donmar Warehouse’s Madame De Sade (2009), the Old Vic’s Gas Light (2007), Summer and Smoke (2006) and the Royal Court’s Hitchcock Blonde (2002). This year Rosamund will appear in Guy Ritchie’s In the Grey, set for release in April, as well as a lead role alongside Sacha Baron Cohen in Netflix’s comedy feature Ladies First, set for release in May. Rosamund will also be seen in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming black comedy Wife & Dog following the succession battle of an aristocratic family, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Anthony Hopkins, set for release in October.

The National Theatre offers the widest access to high-quality theatre in the world. Through our activity on stages, in cinemas, on social media, in schools and at home, last year we generated 30 million engagements globally. This year, we will produce 18 plays, following over a thousand shows that have shaped British theatre since 1963. Our productions transfer from our home in London to the West End, Broadway and beyond, winning awards on both sides of the Atlantic. We champion bold storytelling that inspires, challenges and entertains, bringing the world to the National and taking the best of British theatre to the world. Through our online streaming service NT at Home, our education platform NT Collection in schools, and in cinemas with NT Live, we reach audiences digitally in almost every country worldwide: 184 out of 195 and counting. We operate as a registered charity with a deep social purpose and a nationwide footprint. We partner with regional theatres to tour our shows, are active in more than 90% of state secondary schools, and our Skills Centre trains 5,000 young people each year. Our dedicated New Work Studio champions new writing, and we are central London’s ‘biggest factory’ with workshops that craft every aspect of our productions. We host the world’s most extensive theatre archive, and our Green Store houses more than 150,000 reusable props and costumes as part of our sustainability commitments.

Wagner Johnson Productions (Sue Wagner and John Johnson) is a nine time Tony Award Winning live event production company that has produced the most Tony Award nominated play of all time, Stereophonic; the highest-grossing play of all time, Good Night, and Good Luck, starring George Clooney which also made history with its live broadcast on CNN — a Broadway first; John Proctor Is The Villain, a play that "ignited its own cultural moment on Broadway” and Stephen Sondheim's final musical Here We Are at The Shed and the National Theater.

No Guarantees Productions is a seven-time Tony Award–winning theatre and live entertainment production company dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional big

Broadway and unconventional productions downtown. Currently on Broadway, No Guarantees Productions is the producer of SCHMIGADOON! alongside Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. Previously, No Guarantees Productions produced Jez Butterworth's Tony-nominated The Hills of California and the Pulitzer Prize-winner Fat Ham by James Ijames on Broadway. Off-Broadway, No Guarantees Productions runs the historic Astor Place Theatre and is the producer of Burnout Paradise. No Guarantees Productions is led by Christine Schwarzman and Megan O’Keefe.

P3 Productions is an award-winning producing team led by Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, and Fiona Howe Rudin, dedicated to uplifting new voices and communities. Recent and upcoming Broadway productions include Wanted, Call Me Izzy, How To Dance In Ohio, and Job. Recent co-producing credits include Every Brilliant Thing, Art, Sunset Blvd on Broadway, as well as Inter Alia, Kinky Boots, and 1536 in London’s West End. Learn more: www.p3.productions