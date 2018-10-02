Wake Up With BWW October 2: INDIA PALE ALE and THE FERRYMAN Begin Previews, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Full Casting Announced For Broadway Premiere Of CHOIR BOY

by BWW News Desk - October 01, 2018

Full casting has been announced for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Choir Boy, by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight, The Brother/Sister Plays) and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman (Lobby Hero, Significant Other, Murder Ballad).. (more...)

2) Photo: Matilda Stares Down Trump in New Statue Honoring the 30th Anniversary of Roald Dahl's Book

by BWW News Desk - October 01, 2018

Looks like Matilda is still getting a little bit naughty! A statue has been built depicting the pint-sized literary and theatrical icon staring down Donald Trump, in honor of the 30th anniversary of Roald Dahl's book being published.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Santino Fontana and the Cast of Broadway-Bound TOOTSIE

by BWW News Desk - October 01, 2018

TOOTSIE's world premiere pre-Broadway engagement officially opened last night, September 30, at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre. The show runs through October 14 before opening on Broadway on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Marquis Theatre. Get a first look at the cast, starring Santino Fontana, in the photos below!. (more...)

4) Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think Of Broadway-Bound TOOTSIE in Chicago?

by BWW News Desk - October 01, 2018

5) TKTS Will Now Display Ticket Prices at Discount Booths

by BWW News Desk - October 01, 2018

TDF, the not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, has just announced that it is piloting a new way of posting available shows for sale at its Times Square and South Street Seaport TKTS by TDF Discount Booths. Beginning today, Monday, October 1, the boards listing the Broadway and Off Broadway shows will display the discounted ticket price rather than the percentage of the discount. TDF is introducing this change to help its patrons have all the information they need as they choose their productions. The price displayed on the board and on the TKTS app will be the discounted price (50-20% off full price) with all service charges included, so the patron can see exactly what the tickets cost. The prices will also be displayed on the TKTS app, and at www.tdf.org/tktslive.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-INDIA PALE ALE begins previews on Broadway tonight!

-THE FERRYMAN begins previews on Broadway tonight!

-New Gloria Steinem play, GLORIA: A LIFE begins previews tonight at the Daryl Roth Theatre!

BWW Exclusive: Industry Editor Exclusive: Revival(s) on the Horizon

What we're geeking out over: Ansel Elgort to Play Tony in Steven Spielberg WEST SIDE STORY

What we're watching: Stars Turn Out to Help BC/EFA Raise Over $900,000 at the 2018 Broadway Flea Market

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

