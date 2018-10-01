Te Adoro, Anton! Ansel Elgort to Play Tony in Steven Spielberg WEST SIDE STORY

Something's coming! It has been revealed that film star Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver, The Fault In Our Stars) has been cast in the leading role of Tony in Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of the movie musical West Side Story.

Elgort will be stepping into the iconic role originated by Larry Kert on Broadway and embodied by Richard Beymer in the classic film. Check out a clip of Ansel singing below before he takes on Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's challenging score!

ANGELS IN AMERICA scribe Tony Kushner is currently working on a script. Joining Spielberg as producers are Kevin McCollum and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

The 1961 musical drama film WEST SIDE STORY was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. The film is an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn was inspired by William Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet. It starred Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno, and George Chakiris.

Released on October 18, 1961 through United Artists, the film became the second highest grossing film of the year in the United States and was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 10, including Best Picture (as well as a special award for Robbins), BECOMING the record holder for the most wins for a movie musical.

Related Articles

Include