Review Roundup: Broadway-Bound TOOTSIE Opens in Chicago; Updating LIVE!

TOOTSIE's world premiere pre-Broadway engagement officially opened last night, September 30, at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre. The show runs through October 14 before opening on Broadway on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Marquis Theatre.

TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime.

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn (13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and musical direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). Tootsie will be directed by eight-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

The company also includes Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Diana Vaden, and Anthony Wayne.

The design team for Tootsie includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. Music supervision is by Andrea Grody & Dean Sharenow, vocal arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Dean Sharenow.

TOOTSIE is produced by Scott Sanders Productions, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Carol Fineman, Columbia Live Stage, Sally Horchow, James L. Nederlander, Judith Ann Abrams, Robert Greenblatt, Benjamin Lowy, Cindy and Jay Gutterman/Marlene and Gary Cohen, Stephanie P. McClelland, Michael Harrison/David Ian, A Few Good Women Productions, Roy Furman, Peter May, Seriff Productions LLC, Tom McGrath/42nd.club, The John Gore Organization, Independent Presenters Network, Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Phil Goldfine, Jonathan Littman, The Woodland Hills Broadway Group.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: Still, "Tootsie" gets so very much right. It's by far the best of this recent crop of Chicago tryouts: I've surely never seen a musical comedy so deliciously lampoon the familiar tropes of Broadway choreography (choreographer Denis Jones has both both guts and self-awareness) and, by being so palpably warmhearted, it avoids causing any offense in an era much changed from 1982. No easy feat, that.

Madeline Barbeau, The Torch: The script, written by Robert Horn, has many laugh-out loud moments that comment on the difficult lives of actors and their need to make art mean something while also sustaining an easy-going reputation. The score by David Yazbeck with orchestrations led by Simon Hale are fun, but could use a bit of reworking to be a bit more memorable before they hit the Broadway stage.

