Photo: Matilda Stares Down Trump in New Statue Honoring the 30th Anniversary of Roald Dahl's Book

Oct. 1, 2018  

Looks like Matilda is still getting a little bit naughty! A statue has been built depicting the pint-sized literary and theatrical icon staring down Donald Trump, in honor of the 30th anniversary of Roald Dahl's book being published.

According to CapitalSWales News on Twitter, the statue was erected near where the author used to live in Buckinghamshire.

Check out the photo below!

Matilda the Musical, based on Dahl's novel and the subsequent film, opened on Broadway April 11, 2013, and closed January 1, 2017.

It opened on the West End in October 2011, and is still playing an open run.

Winner of more than 70 international awards, including four Tony Awards and a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical, Matilda the Musical is based on the beloved novel by best-selling author Roald Dahl (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr. Fox). It is the story of an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, Matilda dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

