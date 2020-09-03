Wake Up With BWW 9/3: Watch the Trailer For THE BOYS IN THE BAND Film, and More!

Plus, learn about a production of First Date starring Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin!

1) VIDEO: Watch New Trailer for THE BOYS IN THE BAND with Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer & More!

by TV News Desk

The boys are back together again! Netflix has dropped the new trailer for the film adaptation of 'The Boys in the Band,' based on the 1968 Tony Award-winning play of the same name. The film is directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Ryan Murphy. Original playwright Matt Crawley wrote the screenplay. It will be released on September 30.. (more...)

2) Crazy Coqs Virtual Production Of FIRST DATE Will Star Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin

Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs today announce a virtual production of the Broadway musical First Date. Dean Johnson directs Samantha Barks (Casey), Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Man #2), Rufus Kampa (Young Aaron), Simon Lipkin (Aaron), Nicholas McLean (Man #1), and Danielle Steers (Woman #1).. (more...)

3) AUDIO: Let Alexa Sing You Her New Musical on Your Amazon Echo!

by BroadwayWorld TV

State of the world has got you down and needing a little something to brighten your morning? Alexa can help! Amazon Echo is going full Broadway this morning, and the new function will surely turn your grey skies to blue. Want Alexa to sing you a musical?. (more...)

4) New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of August 31 - Broadway Cookbook, Making of OKLAHOMA!, and More

by Stephi Wild

This week's newly-announced releases include a Broadway cookbook, a book about the making of Oklahoma!, and more.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Radio Free Birdland returns with Telly Leung! This eclectic concert will follow the musical journey that has led Telly from Brooklyn to Broadway, taking an intimate and revealing look at the ups and downs of what it takes to be a professional singer. Learn more here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Berg's Lulu, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Broadway for Biden will present its first performance fundraiser for the Biden-Harris campaign, Broadway Sessions Presents: Belting for Biden at 9pm. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: James Alonzo Brings Together Talented Dancers to Recreate 'A Brand New Day' From THE WIZ

Dancer/Choreographer James Alonzo has brought together a group of talented dancers to re-create A Brand New Day from The Wiz!

Alonzo shared on Facebook, "If anyone knows me, they know I love THE WIZ! It would be a dream to choreograph and/or dance for a Wiz on Broadway lol. So for my birthday I decided to put together a short video, recreating one of my favorite scenes from teh movie: A BRAND NEW DAY! We all know these last few months have been filled with a lot of dark days and moments, so here is a little light to shine in those dark corners! Also s/o to this amazing cast of dancers! They are truly the embodiment of talent!"

Social Butterfly: Start Your Morning with Taye Diggs' Broadway Choreography!

Miss Broadway? So does Taye Diggs! The Broadway veteran shared his energizing Broadway routine this morning on Twitter.

"What am I doing right now? I'll tell ya-- It's a box step! And what does a box step remind you of? I'll tell ya-- it's Broadway!" shared Diggs.

