VIDEO: Watch New Trailer for THE BOYS IN THE BAND with Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer & More!

The film is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play.

The boys are back together again! Netflix has dropped the new trailer for the film adaptation of "The Boys in the Band," based on the 1968 Tony Award-winning play of the same name. The film is directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Ryan Murphy. Original playwright Matt Crawley wrote the screenplay. It will be released on September 30.

The entire cast of the 2018 Broadway revival of the play, consisting of solely gay male actors, appears in the film. That includes Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Brian Hutchinson, Tuc Watkins, and Michael Benjamin Washington.

Based on the Tony Award-winning play that changed a generation, The Boys in the Band follows a group of nine gay men who gather for a birthday party in 1968 New York City - only to find the drinks and laughs interrupted when a visitor from the host's past turns the evening upside down.

