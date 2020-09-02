VIDEO: James Alonzo Brings Together Talented Dancers to Recreate 'A Brand New Day' From THE WIZ
Dancers include Shaneekqua "Empress" Woodham, Kiana King, Alexis Dominique Tillman, Arden Rey and more!
Dancer/Choreographer James Alonzo has brought together a group of talented dancers to re-create A Brand New Day from The Wiz! Alonzo shared on Facebook, "If anyone knows me, they know I love THE WIZ! It would be a dream to choreograph and/or dance for a Wiz on Broadway lol. So for my birthday I decided to put together a short video, recreating one of my favorite scenes from teh movie: A BRAND NEW DAY! We all know these last few months have been filled with a lot of dark days and moments, so here is a little light to shine in those dark corners! Also s/o to this amazing cast of dancers! They are truly the embodiment of talent!"
Check out the video below!
Choreographed by: James Alonzo
Shot/Edited: Ally Visuals
Dancers: Shaneekqua "Empress" Woodham Kiana King Alexis Dominique Tillman Arden Rey Cedric Green Chantel Renee Chanel Jack Craig Washington Coral Dolphin Dobbin Pickney NV Jason "Christian Fletcher" Laws James Luc Jay Mills Keisha "Sparkle" Hughes Kendrick Samuel Mary-Angela Granberry Robyn Williams RyanFlo Shane Fowler Shayna "Miss Kisses" Wheatley Tatiana Robby Boyer Jamal A. Shuriah
