New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of August 31 - Broadway Cookbook, Making of OKLAHOMA!, and More

Plus, learn about a memoir by Edwin Wilson, new music from Petula Clark, and more!

Need something new to read or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's newly-announced releases include a Broadway cookbook, a book about the making of Oklahoma!, and more.

Check out the full list below!

Books Now Available

Break an Egg!: The Broadway Cookbook

By Tara Theoharis

55 recipes inspired by favorite musicals from The Sound of Music to Hamilton, including Eggrolls for Mr. Goldstone served with a side of Too Darn Hot Sauce; Another Vodka Stinger, The Wizard and Ice, Schnitzel With Noodles, Mama's Well-Peppered Ragu, Angel (Food Cake) of Music. With illustrations and photographs.

Purchase on Amazon.

Magic Time: A Memoir - Notes on Theater & Other Entertainments

By Edwin Wilson

The memoir begins with Wilson's earliest foray into playwriting, then on to Yale where he was a student and a professor. He was assistant to producer Lewis Allen and had a hand in the production of Big Fish, Little Fish and the film version of Lord of the Flies, directed by Peter Brook. Wilson taught at Hunter College and later at the CUNY Graduate Center for more than forty years. He was theatre critic for the Wall Street Journal from April 21, 1972, through the next twenty-three years, and the author of numerous books about American theatre. 312 pages.

Purchase on Amazon.

Night of the Living Show Tunes: 13 Tales of the Weird

By Scott Miller

Thirteen nightmarish tales, all inspired in one way or another by the musical theatre, mashing together the history of musicals with the conventions and mad variety of the horror genre. Theatre ghosts, vampires, monsters big and small, child killers, a homicidal maniac or two, a demon-possessed keyboard, and much more. 142 pages. Released 8/25/20.

Purchase on Amazon.

Oklahoma!: The Making of an American Musical, Revised and Expanded Edition

By Tim Carter

Revised edition of 2007 book which tells the full story of the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. Now, Carter draws further on recently released sources, including the Rouben Mamoulian Papers at the Library of Congress, with additional correspondence, contracts, and even new versions of the working script used-and annotated-throughout the show's rehearsal process. Carter also focuses on the key players and concepts behind the musical, including Lynn Riggs's "Green Grow the Lilacs," and The Theatre Guild's Theresa Helburn and Lawrence Langner, who brought Rodgers and Hammerstein together for their first collaboration. Part of Oxford's "Legacy Series." 336 pages.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Music Releases

On The Level OLC

Part of Stage Door Records' Cast Album Masters Series. CD debut of 1966 OLC recording of Ron Grainer and Ronald Millar '60s-contemporary score. The show ran at London's Saville Theatre for 118 performances. Cast includes Angela Richards, Barrie Ingham, Gary Bond, Phyllida Law and Sheila White.

Purchase on Amazon or at StageDoorRecords.com.

Petula Clark: Christmas in London

All of Petula Clark's festive recordings from the 1950s - a selection of traditional carols alongside a sprinkling of original Christmas songs. Includes two previously unreleased radio performances, unheard since their original broadcast.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases

Nichols and May: Interviews

By Robert E. Kapsis

Twenty-seven interviews and profiles ranging over more than five decades tell Mike Nichols and Elaine May stories in their own words.

Purchase on Amazon.

