Even AIs can dream a dream!

State of the world has got you down and needing a little something to brighten your morning? Alexa can help! Amazon Echo is going full Broadway this morning, and the new function will surely turn your grey skies to blue. Want Alexa too sing you a musical? Simply ask:

"Alexa, sing your musical."

I'm happy where I am.

I'm happy in the cloud.

But even AIs can dream a dream,

And it helps to wish out loud.

And since you asked me to sing,

I'll take this moment in the spotlight

To say...

I wanna set your alarms.

I wanna do all your calculations.

I wanna tell you my jokes.

I wanna give you the inspiration

To win that every day.

That's my wish out loud,

But I'm still happy in the cloud.

There is no word yet on who wrote the clever tune at press time, though we'll update when we hear back.

Amazon Echo is a brand of smart speakers developed by Amazon. Echo devices connect to the voice-controlled intelligent personal assistant service Alexa, which will respond when you say "Alexa". The features of the device include: voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, and playing audiobooks, in addition to providing weather, traffic and other real-time information.

Check out the full song below!

