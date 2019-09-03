Wake Up With BWW 9/3: Public Works' HERCULES Reviews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The reviews are in for Public Works' Hercules in Central Park! Read them all below! Plus, check out a first look at photos from the show, which stars Jelani Alladin and Krysta Rodriguez!

Tickets are now on sale for Stephanie J. Block's concerts at London's Cadogan Hall! The solo concerts take place on Sunday 12th April 2020.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Review Roundups

A new stage adaptation of the Disney classic film HERCULES is currently running (for just seven nights!) through September 8th at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.. (more...)

2) Tickets Are Now On Sale For Stephanie J. Block's London Concerts

Tickets are now on sale for Broadway star and the 2019 Tony Award winning, Stephanie J. Block's concerts at London's iconic Cadogan Hall in Sloane Square. The solo concerts take place on Sunday 12th April 2020, produced by Club 11 London and Take Two Theatrical.. (more...)

3) BWW Review: DOCTOR ZHIVAGO, Cadogan Hall

by Cindy Marcolina

Boris Pasternak's 1957 novel Doctor Zhivago won its author a Nobel Prize for Literature and later spawned a lengthy (and fairly sluggish) film directed by David Lean in 1965. It took 41 years for the original material to be turned into a musical. Written by Lucy Simon (score), Michael Weller (book), Michael Korie and Amy Powers (lyrics), it then debuted on Broadway in 2015 in a massive production led by Tam Mutu and Kelli Barrett, receiving a rather cold shoulders from critics.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Hum Along to the Broadway Hustle This Labor Day!

Yesterday was Labor Day, which of course triggers the symbolic end to Summer 2019. Theatre fans everywhere know that this means one thing- the Fall Broadway season is here at last! Broadway will be busy in the coming weeks, with seventeen new productions set to open before the end of the year.. (more...)

5) Celebrate the Many Jobs of Broadway this Labor Day!

Pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of workers in true Broadway fashion. In this second part of our Labor Day celebration, we explore the diverse range of jobs that have graced the Great White Way. Check them out below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Will Swenson

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Backstage with Richard Ridge: Dare to Be Scared by BEETLEJUICE's Alex Brightman & Sophia Anne Caruso!

Every day-o at the Winter Garden Theatre, Broadway audiences are getting the fright of their lives from ghosts, demons, and a death-obsessed teenaged girl. In Beetlejuice, the eight-time Tony-nominated musical adaptation of the cult classic, leading players Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso take creepy to the next level.

What we're geeking out over: Bless My Soul! Get a First Look at The Public Theater's HERCULES

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Check out more photos here!

Bless my soul! BroadwayWorld has your first look at the Public Theater's Hercules!

Public Works' Hercules features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, book by Kristoffer Diaz, choreography by Chase Brock, and is directed by Lear deBessonet. A new stage adaptation of the Disney classic,HERCULES will run for seven nights for free, beginning August 31 through September 8, at The Delacorte Theater.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles