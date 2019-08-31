Backstage with Richard Ridge: Dare to Be Scared by BEETLEJUICE's Alex Brightman & Sophia Anne Caruso!

Every day-o at the Winter Garden Theatre, Broadway audiences are getting the fright of their lives from ghosts, demons, and a death-obsessed teenaged girl. In Beetlejuice, the eight-time Tony-nominated musical adaptation of the cult classic, leading players Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso take creepy to the next level.

"We're laughing in the face of death every single night."- Alex Brightman

Below, watch as the duo catches us up on what goes on backstage at the Winter Garden, why they adore the show's fans, and so much more!

Brightman is a writer and Tony-nominated actor who has been seen on Broadway in School of Rock, Matilda, Big Fish, Wicked, Glory Days; on TV in "Documentary Now!," "SMILF," "Important Things w/ Demetri Martin;" and in one horror film where he was brutally murdered on a toilet. His musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story(Universal Theatrical), The Whipping Boy, and Make Me Bad, all with his writing partner Drew Gasparini. His newest plays, We Left It Here and Everything Is Fine will both be presented in New York City in 2019.

Sophia Anne Caruso began her professional career as Helen Keller in The Miracle Worker (directed by Patty Duke.) Broadway: Blackbird West End: David Bowie's Lazarus(What's On Stage nomination, leading actress.) Off Broadway: The Nether (MCC Theater, Lucille Lortel nomination leading actress); Lazarus (NY Theater Workshop, Lucille Lortel, leading actress and Outer Critics Circle nominations, featured actress); Runaways (NY City Center.) Regional: Secondhand Lions, 5th Avenue Theater, Seattle; Little Dancer, Kennedy Center, Washington D.C. Television: "Smash!," "The Sound of Music Live." Film: Jack of the Red Hearts; 37. Web series: "Strangers" FB TV.





