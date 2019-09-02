Celebrate the Many Jobs of Broadway this Labor Day!

They Work Hard for the Money!

Happy Labor Day! The first Monday in September has arrived, which of course triggers the symbolic end to Summer 2019. Theatre fans everywhere know that this means one thing- the Fall Broadway season is here at last! Broadway will be busy in the coming weeks, with seventeen new productions set to open before the end of the year.

On this day of relaxation, pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of workers in true Broadway fashion. In this second part of our Labor Day celebration, we explore the diverse range of jobs that have graced the Great White Way. Check them out below!

The newsies carry the banner for a penny a pape (Newsies): Rosie dreams of what her life could be if Albert was an English teacher (Bye Bye Birdie): Frank spreads his wings with Pan Am (Catch Me If You Can): Leo just wants to see his name in lights (The Producers): Jenna is up to her elbows in sugar, butter and flour (Waitress): Princeton contemplates what to do with his degree (Avenue Q): Three Kates dream of opportunities awaiting them in America (Titanic): Franks changes career paths and heads to the hospital (Catch Me If You Can): Trevor puts Millie's typing to the test (Thoroughly Modern Millie): Mazeppa, Electra, and Tessie encourage Louise to go something special (Gypsy): Mr. Twimble shares the secret to longevity at the office (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying): Frank sings of a special kind of people (Curtains): Buffalo Bill, Frank, and Charlie, explain why there's no business like show business (Annie Get Your Gun):





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You