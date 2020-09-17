Wake Up With BWW 9/17: NEXT ON STAGE Season Two, and More!

Plus, watch the trailer for Boy Friends, starring Andy Mientus, Jen Damiano, Julia Murney, and more!

Watch the official trailer for BOY•FRIENDS, a new comedy pilot featuring Andy Mientus, Jen Damiano, Julia Murney, and more!

Kenny Ortega says he would love to bring Hocus Pocus to Broadway! The director/choreographer shared, 'I'd love to do Hocus Pocus on Broadway, and perhaps Thomas Schumacher, the president of Disney Theatrical Group, would give me a call, and we could talk about it.'

1) VIDEO: Melissa Villaseñor Does Her Impression of Lin-Manuel Miranda on CONAN

Melissa entertains Conan with her impressions of Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Mulaney, and Owen Wilson. PLUS: How shea??s continuing to perform stand-up during the pandemic.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for BOY•FRIENDS, Featuring Andy Mientus, Jen Damiano, Julia Murney, and More!

Boy Friends is a new comedy pilot about two college roommates, one gay and one straight, and their journey through college and into adulthood to become the homo-hetero power couple of the ages. . (more...)

3) Kenny Ortega Says - 'I'd love to do HOCUS POCUS on Broadway'

Forbes has reported that Kenny Ortega would love to bring Hocus Pocus to Broadway! The director/choreographer shared, 'I'd love to do Hocus Pocus on Broadway, and perhaps Thomas Schumacher, the president of Disney Theatrical Group, would give me a call, and we could talk about it.' (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's La Cenerentola, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Today at 12pm Richard Ridge chats with Judy Kuhn. Tune in here!

- Julie Halston performs as part of Radio Free Birdland tonight at at 7pm. Learn more here!

- Next On Stage: Dance Edition continues tonight at 8pm. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Nominations Now Open For BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Season 2 Singing Competition

BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE SEASON 2 - an online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

What we're geeking out over: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laverne Cox, Sterling K. Brown and More Will Appear on THE EMMYS

ABC and the Television Academy have announced additional talent who will be making special appearances during the "72nd Emmy® Awards." Talent includes Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, "Sesame Street"'s Count Von Count, Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, D-Nice, Randall Park, RuPaul, Patrick Stewart and Jason Sudeikis. More surprises and guests to appear during television's biggest night.

What we're watching: Lena Hall Sings 'My Funny Valentine' as Part of R&H Goes Pop!

The next episode of the YouTube series R&H Goes Pop! - At Home features Broadway star Lena Hall performing a contemporary take on "My Funny Valentine" from the 1937 Rodgers & Hart musical Babes in Arms.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Constantine Maroulis, who turns 45 today!

Constantine Maroulis is a world-renowned actor, producer, singer and songwriter best known for his Tony-nominated performance in Rock of Ages and his epic run as a finalist during the heyday of "American Idol."

Recently Constantine starred as Sergio in the world premiere musical production of The Most Beautiful Room in New York. Constantine is also developing a number of creative projects in TV and film, including Tony Nominated work as a producer of Broadway's revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening, as well as recently releasing the singles, "All About You", "Here I Come" and "She's Just Rock N Roll," from his upcoming album. Additionally, Constantine recently played Judas in the MUNY production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and Che in the North Shore production of Evita.

