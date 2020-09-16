Kenny Ortega Says - 'I'd love to do HOCUS POCUS on Broadway'

Ortega added, 'I think a Hocus Pocus musical would be great fun, really great fun.'

Forbes has reported that Kenny Ortega would love to bring Hocus Pocus to Broadway! The director/choreographer shared, ""I'd love to do Hocus Pocus on Broadway, and perhaps Thomas Schumacher, the president of Disney Theatrical Group, would give me a call, and we could talk about it."

Check out the full story HERE.

Ortega continued to say, "He's a great man, and he's done an incredible amount of amazing theater work with the Disney Company. They put out High School Musical, not as a Broadway production, but toured it all over very successfully on ice and in theatres across America. I mean, look at the success of Newsies, which won Tony Awards for Alan Menken as well as for the choreography. I think a Hocus Pocus musical would be great fun, really great fun."

He added, "Honestly, I think that there's a lot of good fun that could be had with Hocus Pocus as a musical with the right actresses. I remember seeing Xanadu with Cheyenne Jackson, and they just had a blast poking at it and brought the movie to life in the way that perhaps we should have done in the movie. I think it could be a great strange production. I know Disney stages Hocus Pocus in one of their parks in Orlando, Florida, every Halloween as a 20-minute show. It is quite an attraction. Lots of people gather around to watch it, and they play it all through the season."

"The thing that I love is that people love Hocus Pocus for different reasons...It's become a perennial Halloween favorite, and why that is changes depending on who you are, it's not the same thing to everyone. That's pretty wonderful, and I when you ask what I expected, I didn't really expect that."

Check out the full story HERE!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You