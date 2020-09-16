Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Melissa Villaseñor Does Her Impression of Lin-Manuel Miranda on CONAN

Watch the hilarious clip below!

Sep. 16, 2020  

Melissa entertains Conan with her impressions of Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Mulaney, and Owen Wilson. PLUS: How she's continuing to perform stand-up during the pandemic.

Watch the clip from "Conan" below!

Villaseñor is best known for her work on "Saturday Night Live."

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

