VIDEO: Lena Hall Will Sing 'My Funny Valentine' as Part of R&H Goes Pop!- Live at 1pm!

The song is from the 1937 Rodgers & Hart musical Babes in Arms.

The next episode of the YouTube series R&H Goes Pop! - At Home will feature Broadway star Lena Hall performing a contemporary take on "My Funny Valentine" from the 1937 Rodgers & Hart musical Babes in Arms.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart's first professional collaboration, the latest R&H Goes Pop! - At Home episodes have featured new performances from across the legendary duo's catalog of enduring American standards.

Watch the video TODAY, Wednesday, September 16 at 1 p.m. ET on the Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube channel below:

Hall currently stars as Miss Audrey in the TNT television series "Snowpiercer." She was last seen on Broadway as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Tony Award, Best Featured Actress in a Musical). Additional Broadway credits include Kinky Boots, Tarzan, 42nd Street and Cats. Additional television credits include "Girls" and "BoJack Horseman." Film credits include Sex and the City, The Graduates, The Big Gay Musical and Becks. Her new album, The Villa Satori: Growing Up Haight Ashbury, is now available for streaming and digital download.

The ongoing R&H Goes Pop! series can be viewed on YouTube HERE. R&H Goes Pop! aims to preserve the legacy of Rodgers & Hammerstein by inspiring artists to interpret the R&H classics in a contemporary light. The launch of this YouTube series celebrated and coincided with the 75th anniversary of the team's first collaboration, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Hosted by Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific), the video series features the brightest Broadway stars performing and honoring the classic canon of Rodgers & Hammerstein in unique and inventive styles ranging from pop, rock, R&B, soul and country.

