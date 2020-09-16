VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for BOY•FRIENDS, Featuring Andy Mientus, Jen Damiano, Julia Murney, and More!

Noam Ash, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mike Heslin, Isaiah Frizzelle, Nicholas Wilson, and Kathryn Gallagher also star.

Boy•Friends is a new comedy pilot about two college roommates, one gay and one straight, and their journey through college and into adulthood to become the homo-hetero power couple of the ages.

Watch the trailer below!

Written by Noam Ash and Austin Bening. Directed by Darren Stein. Starring: Noam Ash, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mike Heslin, Isaiah Frizzelle, Jennifer Damiano, Julia Murney, Andy Mientus, Nicolas Wilson, and Kathryn Gallagher.

Produced by Noam Ash, Michael Hirschorn, Jessica Antonini, and Justin Berns in partnership with Keshet Digital Studios and Well-Versed Entertainment. Co-Produced by Simen Sand, Rich Aronstein, Stanford Brown, Scott Lewallen, Anthony Eu, and Mike Heslin.

