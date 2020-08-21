Wake Up With BWW 8/21: Broadway Primetime Special Comes to NBC This Fall, and More!

No further information has been released at this time as to who, or which shows, will be performing.

A Broadway special is coming to primetime television this fall! Page Six first reported, and BroadwayWorld has confirmed, that offers and discussions have been made to shows and stars. No further information has been released at this time as to who, or which shows, will be performing.

1) QUIZ: Are You a Broadway Jeopardy Champion?

by BWW Quizzes

We've grabbed actual Broadway, theatre, and Tony Awards Jeopardy answers-- can you get them all correct?. (more...)

2) Rialto Chatter: A Primetime Broadway Special Could Be Coming to NBC This Fall!

A Broadway special is coming to primetime television this fall! . (more...)

3) VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'A Change Is Gonna Come' at the Democratic National Convention

by Stage Tube

Jennifer Hudson performed 'A Change is Gonna Come' at night 3 of the Democratic National Convention.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein, James Naughton and More Describe Why They're Voting for Biden/Harris in Six Words

Connecticut Democrats have come together to share why they will be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election. . (more...)

5) 10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!

Looking for something fun to do? Get up and dance with these tutorials from Disney on Broadway, Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Hairspray choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and many more!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 2pm his pecial guest is Rachel Bay Jones! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Simon Boccanegra, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: BROADWAY FOR BIDEN Announces First Town Hall This Sunday Featuring Eden Espinosa, Francis Jue, and Cody Renard

Broadway for Biden's inaugural Town Hall event will stream online this Sunday, August 23 at 2:00pm EST, produced by the Broadway Podcast Network.

Featuring Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Brooklyn), Francis Jue ("Madam Secretary," Pacific Overtures), and Stage Manager Cody Renard (Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), and moderated by Mo Brady ("The Ensemblist"), the discussion focuses on job opportunities and unemployment within the theatrical community, and how the Biden-Harris platform addresses these timely issues. Video of the pre-recorded discussion will stream live at BPN.FM/B4B and remain online.

What we're watching: Check Out the Trailer for the World Premiere of SLEEPLESS, A MUSICAL ROMANCE

SLEEPLESS, A Musical Romance, which announced last month it would begin socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 25 August, will begin using a new accurate COVID-19 test on cast, musicians, crew and theatre staff on a daily basis during rehearsals and during the run of the show. The test is called FRANKD (Fast, Reliable, Accurate, Nucleic-based Kit for Covid19 Diagnostic Detection). Testing will be carried out on-site, since the FRANKD technology does not require a laboratory. Tests results will be sent directly to crew, cast and staff phones via a secure app within an hour of a swab being taken.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Robin De Jesus, who turns 36 today!

Robin De Jesus recently starred in the Broadway revival of The Boys in the Band. Other Broadway credits include: Wicked, In the Heights (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), La Cage aux Folles (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Rent.

Select Off-Broadway and regional: Domesticated (Lincoln Center), In the Heights, Patti Issues, Mother Jones, Aladdin, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Grease and Godspell.

Select film: Camp, Hairbrained, Gun Hill Road, Elliot Loves, 11:55 Holyoke, Fat Girls.

Select TV: "Law & Order: SVU," "How to Make It in America." Cabaret: Crush to Crushed (54Below).

