BROADWAY FOR BIDEN Announces First Town Hall This Sunday Featuring Eden Espinosa, Francis Jue, and Cody Renard

The event will stream online this Sunday, August 23 at 2:00pm EST.

Broadway for Biden's inaugural Town Hall event will stream online this Sunday, August 23 at 2:00pm EST, produced by the Broadway Podcast Network.

Featuring Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Brooklyn), Francis Jue ("Madam Secretary," Pacific Overtures), and Stage Manager Cody Renard (Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), and moderated by Mo Brady ("The Ensemblist"), the discussion focuses on job opportunities and unemployment within the theatrical community, and how the Biden-Harris platform addresses these timely issues. Video of the pre-recorded discussion will stream live at BPN.FM/B4B and remain online.

Broadway for Biden is a newly formed, inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers, students, and Broadway fans around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a quickly growing online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting events, disseminating key information, and amplifying the unique stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse population to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.

Broadway for Biden's top priority is getting the Biden-Harris ticket elected this November, and in every action it takes to accomplish that goal, the organization takes inspiration from the campaign's motto: "Build back better." Since its first event held at the end of July, the organization has united more than 50 volunteers, made up of current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers, stage managers, and marketing specialists from within the Broadway community.

The Broadway for Biden leadership team is comprised of Halle Morse, Jeff Metzler, Julie Boardman, and Nolan Doran. Its field team was created by Dimitri Moise and is led by Flora Stamatiades, Josh Daniel, Matt DiCarlo, Stephanie Israelson, and Roxanne Quilty. Tyler Mount is Head of Digital Strategy.

To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit www.BroadwayforBiden.com.

