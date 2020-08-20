VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein, James Naughton and More Describe Why They're Voting for Biden/Harris in Six Words
See actors, politicians and more share reasons to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Connecticut Democrats have come together to share why they will be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election.
Politicians, performers such as Harvey Fierstein, James Naughton, Javier Colon and more came together virtually to describe in six words why they will be voting for Biden/Harris.
See the video below!
