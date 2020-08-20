Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein, James Naughton and More Describe Why They're Voting for Biden/Harris in Six Words

See actors, politicians and more share reasons to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Aug. 20, 2020  

Connecticut Democrats have come together to share why they will be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election.

Politicians, performers such as Harvey Fierstein, James Naughton, Javier Colon and more came together virtually to describe in six words why they will be voting for Biden/Harris.

