Rialto Chatter: A Primetime Broadway Special Could Be Coming to NBC This Fall!
No further information has been released at this time as to who, or which shows, will be performing.
A Broadway special is coming to primetime television this fall!
Page Six first reported, and BroadwayWorld has confirmed, that offers and discussions have been made to shows and stars.
The current climate has caused economic challenges to arise, making it difficult for some producers to be able to pull casts back together, but a source told the outlet that "a number of shows are confirmed."
