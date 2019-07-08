Wake Up With BWW 7/8: INTO THE WOODS at Town Hall, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Today is the star-studded performance of Into The Woods at Town Hall! The cast features Alice Ripley, Tony Yazbeck, Kate Shindle, Betsy Wolfe, and many more. This one-night-only event will play the historic The Town Hall tonight at 7:30pm.

Disney has released the first official teaser trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of Mulan! Get a first look at the film below!

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of Martin Charnin. Charnin is best known for his work conceiving, directing, and writing the lyrics for the hit musical Annie, but he has worked on many other Broadway productions throughout his career.

1) Martin Charnin, Lyricist and Director Best Known For ANNIE, Dies at 84

by Stephanie Wild

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Martin Charnin, Broadway lyricist and director. The news was reported on Facebook, by Charnin's daughter, Sasha. Charnin was 84.. (more...)

2) BWW Review: FIVER, Southwark Playhouse

by Caroline Cronin

The Southwark Playhouse has made a name for itself in featuring new musicals and inventive revivals. It's a venue that provides a platform for productions that are lesser-known, but have the potential to go further and I suspect with Fiver, they have an uncontested hit on their hands.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: THE CHER SHOW and CHICAGO Perform at Sing For Your Seniors' Broadway Sessions

Sing For Your Seniors brought cast members from 'The Cher Show,' 'Chicago The Musical' and 'Cats The Musical' to Encore Community Services in midtown on June 25th.. (more...)

4) BWW Review: DAVID O'DOHERTY, TIM KEY, SARA BARRON, PHIL WANG AND JOHN ROBINS, Bristol Comedy Garden

by Tim Wright

Bristol Comedy Garden has truly blossomed. Its little shoots have grown and grown to the point that the garden is now hosting almost an embarrassment of riches. Each line up feels carefully curated, giving newer or lesser known comics a spot alongside household names. The packed tent makes it clear audiences have taken the event to their hearts. . (more...)

5) BWW Flashback: THE FERRYMAN Takes Final Broadway Bow

Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes, played its final Broadway performance on July 7, after 296 performances.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alice Ripley

Today's Call Sheet:

Star-studded Into The Woods has its performance at Town Hall tonight!

The cast features Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) as The Witch, Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) as The Baker, Kate Shindle (Fun Home) as The Baker's Wife, Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) as Cinderella, Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress) as Little Red, Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon) as Jack, Pamela Myers (Into the Woods) as Jack's Mother, Lee Wilkof (Waitress) as Mysterious Man, Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rapunzel, Zach Adkins (Anastasia) as Rapunzel's Prince, John Riddle(Frozen) as Cinderella's Prince,Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!) as Florinda, Tee Boyich(Mean Girls) as Lucinda, Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) as The Wolf, Timothy Warmen(Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Cinderella's Father, Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful) as The Steward, Susan Blackwell ([title of show]) as the voice of The Giant, Maureen McGovern (Little Women) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Kristy Cates (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Cinderella's Mother, and Julie James as The Narrator.

This one-night-only event will play the historic The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd St., between Broadway and 6th Ave.) on Monday, July 8 at 7:30pm.

BWW Exclusive: Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Noah Galvin Gets Obsessed with Oreo Pie!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the new star of Waitress, Noah Galvin!

What we're geeking out over: Get a First Look at Disney's Live-Action MULAN

Disney has released the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of Mulan!

"Mulan" features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem "The Ballad of Mulan."

Mulan officially hits theatres March 27, 2020.

What we're watching: Lea Salonga Reunites With MISS SAIGON Co-Star Simon Bowman For 'A Whole New World'

Singer, actress, Broadway royalty, and two-time Disney Princess Lea Salonga recently performed at Cardiff's Wales Millennium Centre in the opening show of her debut solo UK tour. simon bowman surprised the sell-out audience by walking up on stage and duetting with Lea to perform A Whole New World from Aladdin.

Social Butterfly: Meet the Ensemble Cast of THE CHER SHOW!

How FABULOUS are the ensemble members of @TheCherShow?!? pic.twitter.com/Xq7SNBfl2o - The Cher Show (@TheCherShow) July 6, 2019

The Cher Show is celebrating its fabulous ensemble members! The official Twitter account for the hit musical has shared a video highlighting everyone who performs in the show's ensemble.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Billy Crudup, who turns 51 today!

Equally memorable on the stage and screen, Billy Crudup has appeared at Vineyard Theatre in Chiori Miyagawa's AMERICA DREAMING and Adam Rapp's THE METAL CHILDREN. On stage, Crudup most recently starred in the repertory productions of NO MAN'S LAND and WAITING FOR GODOT on Broadway, opposite Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart and Shuler Hensley.

In 2007, Crudup won a "Best Performance by a Featured Actor" Tony Award for his role in the Broadway production of THE COAST OF UTOPIA. He also received Tony nominations for his roles in THE ELEPHANT MAN, THE PILLOWMAN, and ARCADIA. His other stage credits include William Inge's BUS STOP and the Roundabout Theater's production of THREE SISTERS, which earned him a Drama Desk nomination. He has appeared in OEDIPUS with Frances McDormand, starred in the New York Shakespeare Festival production of MEASURE FOR MEASURE at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, and starred in the off-Broadway run of THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI opposite Al Pacino and Steve Buscemi.

Crudup most recently starred in Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant and made his television debut in Netflix's psychological thriller "Gypsy." Additional major motion pictures include Jackie, 20th Century Women, Spotlight, Youth in Oregon, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Sleepers, Everyone Says I Love You, Inventing the Abbotts, Without Limits, Jesus' Son, Waking the Dead, Almost Famous, 1 Mile to You, Glass Chin, Rudderless, Blood Ties, Eat Pray Love, Public Enemies, Watchmen, Charlotte Gray, Big Fish, Stage Beauty, Trust the Man, Mission Impossible 3, and The Good Shepherd. Upcoming, he will appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League, to debut in November, and will star in the 2018 film adaptation of Maria Semple's novel, Where'd You Go, Bernadette, alongside Kristen Wiig and Cate Blanchett.

