VIDEO: Meet the Ensemble Cast of THE CHER SHOW!

The Cher Show is celebrating its fabulous ensemble members! The official Twitter account for the hit musical has shared a video highlighting everyone who performs in the show's ensemble. Meet them below!

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon.



The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.



Jason Moore directs, with choreography by Christopher Gattelli and orchestrations by Daryl Waters.

The Cher Show will play its final Broadway performance on August 18, 2019. The national tour will launch in Rochester in October 2020.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You