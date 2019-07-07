Photo Flash: THE CHER SHOW and CHICAGO Perform at Sing For Your Seniors' Broadway Sessions

Sing For Your Seniors brought cast members from "The Cher Show," "Chicago The Musical" and "Cats The Musical" to Encore Community Services in midtown on June 25th.

Check out the photos below!

"We were thrilled to bring an incredible group of actors and Broadway veterans from The Cher Show, Chicago The Musical and the revival of Cats the Musical to Encore Community Services in midtown," said session leader Julia Johanos. "From a fabulous selection of Cher's greatest hits to rockin', smooth and stunning songs of their own choice, this fantastic group had the audience dancing, clapping and singing along in their seats," she added.

"That was just so special - it was like Cher was right here in the room with us! Wow!," one woman said, beaming after the performance.

"In addition to singing and performing, their volunteers spend time talking to the seniors and they love that. SFYS brings hope and joy to a very vulnerable group that is often forgotten by our society," said Nieves Taveras, Assistant Director, Encore Community Services.

"Our Broadway Sessions program builds a bridge between Broadway and underserved seniors in our community, and we have been thrilled to discover so many shows wishing to participate in this outreach. The magic of Broadway and musical theatre storytelling is for everyone, and we are proud to make sure our seniors receive its joy and community interaction," said Jackie Vanderbeck, founder and producing artistic director, Sing For Your Seniors.

Giving their time and talents to perform were Mary Claire King (Chicago), Sinai Tabak (The Cher Show, The Band's Visit, Mamma Mia), Alena Watters (The Cher Show, Sister Act, The Addams Family, West Side Story), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked, Jekyll & Hyde, Finding Neverland), Sharrod Williams (Cats, Tuck Everlasting, Hamilton) and Kristin Yancy (The Cher Show, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical).

Sing For Your Seniors, a non-profit organization, is in its thirteenth year of bringing the joy of music and community connection to senior centers, nursing homes and hospitals throughout New York City and beyond.

Photo Credit: Julia Johanos





