Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Noah Galvin Gets Obsessed with Oreo Pie!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the new star of Waitress, Noah Galvin! Check out the recipe for Katie's Obsessive Oreo Pie below.

Galvin's film credits include: Booksmart (upcoming, Dir. Olivia Wilde), Assassination Nation (Dir. Sam Levinson). TV: "The Real O'Neals" (ABC). Broadway: Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen. Off-Broadway: MCC, NYTW, Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons, Vineyard, Signature, Barrow Street, Rattlestick, and more. Regional: Huntington, Bay Street Theater, Goodspeed, and more. Tours: Les Misérables (3rd national). Audiobooks: "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," "What If It's Us," and others. 2019 Audie Award nominee.

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visit www.intheraw.com to learn more!

Ogie's Obsessive Oreo Pie

Ingredients:

-1 Box Oreos

-1/2 Stick Melted Butter

-1C Heavy Cream

-1/4C Sugar In The Raw

-1 Package Cream Cheese

1/2TBSP Peppermint Extract

Directions:

-Using a food processor take half the box of Oreos and blend until very finely ground.

-Pour your ground oreos into a pie pan and top with melted butter.

-Using a fork mix together your butter and Oreos then push down into the bottom and edges of your pie pan to create a crust. Make sure there are no holes in your crust and set aside.

-In the bowl of a mixer, blend together heavy cream and sugar in the raw until light and fluffy to make whipped cream.

-Add cream cheese to your fully formed whipped cream and blend together until completely smooth.

-Add peppermint extract into cream and gently fold together.

-In a food processor coarsely chop the second half of your Oreos. Make sure they are not too fine, you want small pieces throughout your filling and mix together.

-Add filling to pie crust and decorate with pieces of Oreo.

-Place in freezer for at least 30 minutes and until you are ready to serve. Make sure to let thaw slightly allowing you to easily cut into pie.

-Enjoy your Obsessive Pie...because trust me...you will be obsessed!





Related Articles