Final Casting Announced For INTO THE WOODS: IN CONCERT at The Town Hall

Final casting is complete for the star-studded Broadway concert event of the summer, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods. Produced by and benefitting Cleveland Musical Theatre, this one-night-only event will play the historic The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd St., between Broadway and 6th Ave.) on Monday, July 8 at 7:30pm. Tickets, starting at $50, are available online at www.TheTownHall.org

Cleveland Musical Theatre has assembled a who's-who of Broadway actors-all of whom were born, raised, or studied their craft in Ohio-for a benefit concert performance of the contemporary classic Into the Woods, for one night only, at The Town Hall.

Completing the cast are the newly announced Maureen McGovern (Little Women) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Kristy Cates (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Cinderella's Mother, and ubiquitous theater personality and host of SiriusXM's "On Broadway" Julie James as The Narrator.

They join the previously announced Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) as The Witch, Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) as The Baker, Kate Shindle (Fun Home) as The Baker's Wife, Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) as Cinderella, Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress) as Little Red, Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon) as Jack, Pamela Myers (Into the Woods) as Jack's Mother, Lee Wilkof (Waitress) as Mysterious Man, Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rapunzel, Zach Adkins (Anastasia) as Rapunzel's Prince, John Riddle (Frozen) as Cinderella's Prince,Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!) as Florinda, Tee Boyich (Mean Girls) as Lucinda, Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) as The Wolf, Timothy Warmen (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Cinderella's Father, Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful) as The Steward, and Susan Blackwell ([title of show]) as the voice of The Giant.

Supporting the cast of Broadway stars is a 15-piece live orchestra under the musical direction of conductor Jon Ranger. Included in this group of talented musicians are nine pre-professional student members of the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra. Founded in 1993 with a 15-piece orchestra, MYO has grown to seven orchestras and nine choral ensembles, counting over 1,000 young musicians among its ranks. Both MYO and Cleveland Musical Theatre are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of their respective art forms by enabling rising stars to work directly alongside the best in the industry. For more about Metropolitan Youth Orchestra, please visitwww.MYO.org.

A chorus of breakout talent from Cleveland will lend their voices to back the starry cast. All 22 singers hail from Cleveland, with most having performed in a Cleveland Musical Theatre production or taken part in their extensive educational programming. The chorus members are Dani Apple, Rachel Balko, Grace Falasco, Emily Fields, Alexis Floyd, Dylan Freeman, Lauryn Hobbs, David Holbert, Johnathon Jackson, Max Joseph, Gus Mahoney, Ethan Mann,Gabriella Mack, Emma McLelland, Patrick Mooney, Molly Oldham, Elise Pakiela, Nina Takacs, Lauren Tidmore, Carrie Treister, Hannah Turrell, and Ally Yellets.

This one night only concert performance of Into the Woods is directed by Cleveland Musical Theatre Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld, with music supervision by Michael J. Moritz and choreography by Martín Céspedes. Scenic design is by Gabriel Firestone; costume design bySydney Gallas; lighting design by Zach Blane; sound design by Patrick La Chance; and hair and makeup design by Robbie Amodeo. Giles T. Horne serves as Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Jamibeth Margolis, CSA. The benefit performance is presented by Cleveland Musical Theatre, in partnership with Rent the Runway, The Black Tux, and MAC Cosmetics.

Cleveland Musical Theatre is a non-profit 501(c)(3) professional theatre company that exists to create musical theatre for the next generation through exceptional newly-developed, revised, and reimagined productions. By collaborating with world-class artists (both Broadway and Cleveland-based), Cleveland Musical Theatre builds a bridge between Cleveland and New York City, providing an artistic voice for emerging talent through professional and educational opportunities. Most recently, the company presented the award-winning and highly-acclaimed revised world premiere of Paul Gordon and John Caird's Tony-nominated musical Jane Eyre. The will premiere Douglas Lyons and Melvin Tunstall III's new musical Pete(HER) Pan this winter.

Tickets for the one-night-only concert performance of Into the Woods at The Town Hall start at $50 and are available online at www.TheTownHall.org. All proceeds from the evening benefit professional opportunities and educational initiatives for emerging artists at Cleveland Musical Theatre. For more information, please visit www.ClevelandMusicalTheatre.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You