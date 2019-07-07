BWW Flashback: THE FERRYMAN Takes Final Broadway Bow Today

Click Here for More Articles on THE FERRYMAN

So long to the Carneys!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes, will play its final Broadway performance today, July 7, after 296 performances.

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

Before the cast takes their final bows, we salute the Tony-winning play with a flashback through its journey to Broadway!

The Ferryman had its world premiere at The Royal Court Theatre, where it became the fastest-selling play in Royal Court Theatre history. The production transferred to the Gielgud Theatre in June 2017. It went on to win the Olivier Award and Evening Standard Award for Best New Play and Best Direction.

In February 2018 it was announced that the play would transfer to Broadway in the following season.

Most of the original West End cast, led by Paddy Considine, Laura Donnelly and Genevieve O'Reilly, reunited in September 2018 to began rehearsals for Broadway.

Previews began at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th Street) on October 2018.

And it officially opened on October 21, 2018.

A new company, led by Brian d'Arcy James, began rehearsals in early 2019.

And they officially joined the cast in February 2019.

The play was nominated for nine Tony Awards- more than any other play this year. It won four, including Best Play.

Plans are already underway for a national tour in 2020-2021, so it isn't end of The Ferryman just yet!





