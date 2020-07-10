Wake Up With BWW 7/10: New HAMILTON Conversation Released Today, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

One week after premiering 'Hamilton,' the filmed version of the original Broadway production, Disney+ will release a new special conversation 'Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You,' exclusively on Friday, July 10.

Multiple sources have confirmed that actress Naya Rivera, best known for her role as Santana on Glee, is missing after boating on a lake in California. Her son, Josey, was found alive on the boat.

Read more about these and other top stories below.

1) VIDEO: On This Day, July 9- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Ariana DeBose, and Leslie Odom, Jr. Say Goodbye to HAMILTON

On this day in 2016, original Hamilton cast members, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, and Ariana DeBose along with the musical's star and composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, took their final bows in the hit musical. Check out Lin below, dishing on their final performance from his point of view!. (more...)

2) BROADWAY AT HOME on PBS Continues With GREAT PERFORMANCES: SHE LOVES ME & More

Beginning July 24, GREAT PERFORMANCES will continue to keep the performing arts alive with Broadway at Home, broadcasting a theatrical favorite every week on PBS.. (more...)

3) Disney Plus Announces HAMILTON: HISTORY HAS ITS EYES ON YOU, Hosted by Robin Roberts

by TV News Desk

4) Actors' Equity Files Grievance Against Walt Disney World for Retaliating Over Request for Testing at Disney World

With days until Walt Disney World's scheduled reopening, Actors' Equity Association has filed a grievance against Disney for retaliating against members for Equity's demand that performers be tested for coronavirus.. (more...)

5) GLEE's Naya Rivera is Missing After Boating in California

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegini, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Lauren Molina and Noodle host Broadway Song/Story Time, and Vasthy Mompoint hosts Broadway Dance Party, for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle chats with Richard Ridge today at 1pm! Tune in here!

- Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up returns today at 4pm! Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: The Queens of the West End Production of SIX Perform 'Haus of Holbein' and Answer Fan Questions

The queens of the West End production of Six- Alexia McIntosh, Sophie Isaacs, Danielle Steers, Courtney Bowman, Jarneia Richard-Noel, and Natalie Paris- have come together to answer fan questions and perform a special rendition of 'Haus of Holbein'.

Social Butterfly: Watch Rob McClure Pass the Baton to Kalena Bovell for an Epic RAGTIME Opening!

Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubfire, Beetlejuice) continues his #ConducterCam series this week, this time passing his baton to Memphis Youth Symphony's Kalena Bovell. Watch as Rob and Kalena are joined by Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell as they conduct and perform a poem to Ragtime's opening number.

