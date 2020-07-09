BROADWAY AT HOME on PBS Continues With GREAT PERFORMANCES: SHE LOVES ME & More
Beginning July 24, Great Performances will continue to keep the performing arts alive with Broadway at Home, broadcasting a theatrical favorite every week on PBS.
To begin, Great Performances: She Loves Me airs Friday, July 24 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), followed by Great Performances: Present Laughter airing Friday, July 31 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app.
Great Performances: In the Heights - Chasing Broadway Dreams airs Friday, August 7 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app with recent favorite Great Performances: Much Ado About Nothing airing Friday, August 14 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app. Finally, Great Performances: Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I airs Friday, August 21 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings).
