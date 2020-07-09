Disney Plus Announces HAMILTON: HISTORY HAS ITS EYES ON YOU, Hosted by Robin Roberts

One week after premiering "Hamilton," the filmed version of the original Broadway production, Disney+ will release a new special conversation "Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You," exclusively on Friday, July 10.

Watch a preview below!

Hosted by ABC News' "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, "Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You" is an intimate discussion about the groundbreaking film that has become a global phenomenon and features "Hamilton"'s creator, its director and cast members of the original Broadway production. A Harvard Historian also shares insight on the historical relevance and accuracy of the production. Earlier today, Roberts shared a first look with "Good Morning America" viewers. From cast members sharing personal memories and stories about their participation in the groundbreaking Broadway show to what it means to them to be part of this project, this conversation will enhance the "Hamilton" experience for all Disney+ subscribers.

"It was an immense pleasure speaking with this talented group," said Roberts. "After you listen to their insights and perspectives it will heighten your viewing of Hamilton. Such an engaging, enlightening conversation."

"Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You" features creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, cast members from the original Broadway production; Christopher Jackson (George Washington), Leslie Odom Jr.(Aaron Burr), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Renée Elise Goldsberry, (Angelica Schuyler), Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson) and Harvard historian and Professor Annette Gordon-Reed. Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan and James Madison) appears in the tape piece at the top of the show.

This special encompasses topics that range from questions about the show's creation and creative process to its remarkable relevance and today's current social and political realities. As America tries to undergo a right-now revolution in racial awareness, can parallels with "Hamilton's" take on the 1776 American Revolution guide its audience's thoughts and feelings? Is "Hamilton" true to history, and what can we learn from what really happened more than 250 years ago as our nation began to search for the meaning of freedom?

"Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes On You" is produced by Rock 'n Robin Productions and ABC News for Disney+. Robin Roberts and John R. Green are the executive producers.

