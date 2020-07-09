VIDEO: Watch Rob McClure Pass the Baton to Kalena Bovell for an Epic RAGTIME Opening!
Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubfire, Beetlejuice) continues his #ConducterCam series this week, this time passing his baton to Memphis Youth Symphony's Kalena Bovell. Watch as Rob and Kalena are joined by Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell as they conduct and perform a poem to Ragtime's opening number.
"We encourage black artists to take the baton from Kalena. Whether you chose to conduct, sing, dance, play or speak... the platform is yours. The #passthebaton again."
The video also features: Quentin Earl Darrington, James Harkness, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Kenita Miller, Calvin Cooper, J Harrison Ghee, Alan H. Green, Adam Sadberry, Alvin Hough, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Mariah Reives, Aaron Stokes, Aaron Jennings, Stephan Fillare, TyNia René Brando, Jaquez Sims and more.
Poco a poco accelerando. . . . . . #passthebaton #blacklivesmatter #icantbreathe #iseeyou . Follow and support these incredible artists. @silvursmiles #kalenabovell @audramcdonald @brianstokesm @minanina81 @quentinearldarrington @mrslaquet @calvinlmontcooper @jharrisonghee @alanhgreen @adamhappyberry @alvinhoughpiano @glbaileyii @jessiehookerbailey @mariahreives @kidinter @aaronlee_515 @ijamesharkness @floridamaestro89 @thetybrand @justjaquez #monicakdavis #zanemark #pamelawatson #jaybrandford #ragtime #brianstokesmitchell #audramcdonald
A post shared by Rob McClure (@mcclurerob) on Jul 9, 2020 at 9:59am PDT
