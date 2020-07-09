VIDEO: The Queens of the West End Production of SIX Perform 'Haus of Holbein' and Answer Fan Questions

The queens of the West End production of Six- Alexia McIntosh, Sophie Isaacs, Danielle Steers, Courtney Bowman, Jarneia Richard-Noel, and Natalie Paris- have come together to answer fan questions and perform a special rendition of 'Haus of Holbein'.

Check out the video below!

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.

Remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power, this all-female cast and band bring to life one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.

