Wake Up With BWW 6/16: Feldstein & Lynch to Depart FUNNY GIRL, First Look at MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film, and More!

Today's top stories include a first look at the upcoming film adaptation of Matilda The Musical, with all new photos and a teaser trailer!

Plus, Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will depart Funny Girl this September, full casting announced for The Devil Wears Prada, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Teaser Trailer

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. The film stars Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, and more.. (more...)

Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch To Depart FUNNY GIRL This Fall

It was announced today that Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will depart Funny Girl on September 25th.. (more...)

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Pre-Broadway Run of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA; Plus Full Casting Announced!

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the pre-Broadway run of The Devil Wears Prada, the Musical, premiereing in Chicago in July. Plus, complete casting has been announced for the Chicago run.. (more...)

Photos: Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir & More in MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film

Netflix has shared photos of Academy Award® Winner Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Alisha Weir (Matilda); Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood) in the new film adaption of Matilda the Musical. Check out the first look photos and film poster now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Joaquina Kalukango Make First Entrance Since Tony Win

On Sunday night, promptly after giving a dazzling performance onstage at Radio City Music Hall, Joaquina Kalukango took home the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for PARADISE SQUARE. Now watch as she takes the stage at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for the first time since her epic win!. (more...)

COME FROM AWAY Becomes Longest Running Show in Schoenfeld Theatre History Tonight

Come From Away officially becomes the longest running show in the 105-year history of the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre today with its 1,544th Broadway performance, surpassing the original production of JEKYLL & HYDE.. (more...)

VIDEO: German Cast of HAMILTON Performs 'Alexander Hamilton'

Hamilton is officially coming to Germany this year! The cast has been announced for the musical, which will be led by Benet Monteiro in the title role. Watch an all new video of the cast singing the show's opening number and learn how to get tickets. . (more...)

LOONEY TUNES to Honor Broadway in BYE, BYE BUNNY Musical Movie

From Warner Bros. Animation, the original animated family movie event will feature original dynamic song and dance numbers and new orchestrations from the Warner Bros. library of legendary movie musicals, which include 42nd Street, Little Shop of Horrors, Victor Victoria, Cabaret, the Wizard of Oz, and more.. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards

Just yesterday, Renée Elise Goldsberry hosted the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards at Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special day and we're taking you inside the ceremony!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

The Orchard opens off-Broadway tonight; learn more here!

A Doll's House, Part 2 opens in London tonight; learn more here!

