Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards

Just yesterday, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton; The Color Purple; Girl5eva) hosted the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards at Sardi's. The full list of winners is available HERE!



Presenters included Charles Busch, Kerry Butler, Liz Callaway, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Max von Essen, Santino Fontana, Jessica Hecht, Brittney Johnson, Leslie Kritzer, Derek McLane, Heidi Schreck, Talia Suskauer, and Sanaz Toossi, with performances by the 2020 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Revival - Little Shop of Horrors, The cast of Harmony, and The Broadway Boys.



In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway between July 2, 2021 and May 1, 2022 for this year's Awards. Only live performances were eligible - if performances were also available for streaming, 21 or more unique live performances were required.

The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater.

The 2021-2022 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composed of: Martha Wade Steketee (Chair; freelance, UrbanExcavations.com), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), Kenji Fujishima (freelance: Theatermania), Juan Michael Porter II (TheBody.com; freelance: TDF Stages, Did They Like It?, New York Theatre Guide), Ayanna Prescod (freelance: Variety, New York Theatre Guide, Today Tix), Zachary Stewart (TheaterMania), and Diep Tran (freelance: Backstage, American Theatre, Broadway News, New York Theater Guide).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski