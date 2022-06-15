Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Winners included Jaquel Spivey, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and more!
Just yesterday, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton; The Color Purple; Girl5eva) hosted the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards at Sardi's. The full list of winners is available HERE!
Presenters included Charles Busch, Kerry Butler, Liz Callaway, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Max von Essen, Santino Fontana, Jessica Hecht, Brittney Johnson, Leslie Kritzer, Derek McLane, Heidi Schreck, Talia Suskauer, and Sanaz Toossi, with performances by the 2020 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Revival - Little Shop of Horrors, The cast of Harmony, and The Broadway Boys.
In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway between July 2, 2021 and May 1, 2022 for this year's Awards. Only live performances were eligible - if performances were also available for streaming, 21 or more unique live performances were required.
The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater.
The 2021-2022 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composed of: Martha Wade Steketee (Chair; freelance, UrbanExcavations.com), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), Kenji Fujishima (freelance: Theatermania), Juan Michael Porter II (TheBody.com; freelance: TDF Stages, Did They Like It?, New York Theatre Guide), Ayanna Prescod (freelance: Variety, New York Theatre Guide, Today Tix), Zachary Stewart (TheaterMania), and Diep Tran (freelance: Backstage, American Theatre, Broadway News, New York Theater Guide).
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Darius Harper, Nick Cartell, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jesse Nager, Kevin Scheuring, Anthony Festa
Matthew Joslyn, Jeffrey LaHoste, Michael Hormel
Ari Groover, Kris Roberts, Cristina Rae
Eric Peters, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Steven Telsey, Blake Roman, Zal Owen
Linda Armstrong
Evan Mayer, Jamie Forshaw, Matt Joslyn, and Evan Bernardin
Lileana Blain-Cruz, James Ortiz, Adam Rigg
Darius Harper, Anthony Festa, Jesse Nager, Kevin Scheuring, Nick Cartell
David Barbour, Charles Wright
Brittney Johnson, Talia Suskauer
Benjamin Pearcy, Beowulf Boritt
Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Anna Uzele, Samantha Pauly, Brittney Mack
David Holcenberg, Jason Michael Webb
Anna Uzele, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Lucy Moss, Toby Marlow, Gabriella Slade, Samantha Pauly, Brittney Mack
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Condola Rashad
Sean Bell, Steven Telsey, Danny Kornfeld, Bruce Sussman, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Zal Owen
Gelan Lambert, Chloe Davis, Garrett Coleman
Marilu Henner, Jeffory Lawson, Renee Elise Goldsberry