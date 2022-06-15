Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 AWARDS SEASON
Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards

Winners included Jaquel Spivey, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and more!

Jun. 15, 2022  

Just yesterday, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton; The Color Purple; Girl5eva) hosted the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards at Sardi's. The full list of winners is available HERE!

Presenters included Charles Busch, Kerry Butler, Liz Callaway, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Max von Essen, Santino Fontana, Jessica Hecht, Brittney Johnson, Leslie Kritzer, Derek McLane, Heidi Schreck, Talia Suskauer, and Sanaz Toossi, with performances by the 2020 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Revival - Little Shop of Horrors, The cast of Harmony, and The Broadway Boys.

In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway between July 2, 2021 and May 1, 2022 for this year's Awards. Only live performances were eligible - if performances were also available for streaming, 21 or more unique live performances were required.

The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater.

The 2021-2022 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composed of: Martha Wade Steketee (Chair; freelance, UrbanExcavations.com), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), Kenji Fujishima (freelance: Theatermania), Juan Michael Porter II (TheBody.com; freelance: TDF Stages, Did They Like It?, New York Theatre Guide), Ayanna Prescod (freelance: Variety, New York Theatre Guide, Today Tix), Zachary Stewart (TheaterMania), and Diep Tran (freelance: Backstage, American Theatre, Broadway News, New York Theater Guide).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Darius Harper, Nick Cartell, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jesse Nager, Kevin Scheuring, Anthony Festa

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Max von Essen

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Max von Essen

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Matthew Joslyn, Jeffrey LaHoste, Michael Hormel

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Mark William

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Mark William

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Richard Ridge

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Richard Ridge

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Marilu Henner

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Marilu Henner

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Ari Groover, Kris Roberts, Cristina Rae

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Matt Doyle

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Matt Doyle

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Francis Benhamou

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Francis Benhamou

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Leslie Kritzer

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Leslie Kritzer

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Kerry Butler

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Kerry Butler

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Leslie Kritzer, Kerry Butler

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Leslie Kritzer, Kerry Butler

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Eric Peters, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Steven Telsey, Blake Roman, Zal Owen

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Linda Armstrong

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Linda Armstrong

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Adam Rigg

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Adam Rigg

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Adam Rigg, Lileana Blain-Cruz

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Adam Rigg, Lileana Blain-Cruz

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Lileana Blain-Cruz

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Lileana Blain-Cruz

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards Evan Mayer, Jamie Forshaw, Matt Joslyn, and Evan Bernardin

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
James Ortiz

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
James Ortiz

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Lileana Blain-Cruz, James Ortiz, Adam Rigg

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Lileana Blain-Cruz, James Ortiz, Adam Rigg

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Kristina Wong

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Kristina Wong

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Kristina Wong, Heidi Schreck

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Kristina Wong, Heidi Schreck

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Darius Harper, Anthony Festa, Jesse Nager, Kevin Scheuring, Nick Cartell

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Jennifer Moeller

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Jennifer Moeller

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Gabriella Slade

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Gabriella Slade

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
David Brian Brown

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
David Brian Brown

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Jessica Hecht

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Jessica Hecht

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Natasha Katz

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Natasha Katz

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
David Barbour, Charles Wright

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
David Barbour, Charles Wright

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Brittney Johnson

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Brittney Johnson

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Brittney Johnson, Talia Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Brittney Johnson, Talia Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Talia Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Talia Suskauer

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Dede Ayite

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Dede Ayite

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Benjamin Pearcy

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Benjamin Pearcy

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Beowulf Boritt

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Beowulf Boritt

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Benjamin Pearcy, Beowulf Boritt

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Benjamin Pearcy, Beowulf Boritt

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Derek McLane

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Derek McLane

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Anna Uzele, Samantha Pauly, Brittney Mack

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Adrianna Hicks

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Adrianna Hicks

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Andrea Macasaet

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Andrea Macasaet

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Brittney Mack

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Brittney Mack

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Samantha Pauly

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Samantha Pauly

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Anna Uzele

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Anna Uzele

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Marjan Neshat

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Marjan Neshat

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Marjan Neshat, Sanaz Toossi

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Marjan Neshat, Sanaz Toossi

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
David Holcenberg, Jason Michael Webb

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
David Holcenberg, Jason Michael Webb

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
David Holcenberg

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
David Holcenberg

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Jason Michael Webb

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Jason Michael Webb

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Toby Marlow

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Toby Marlow

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Lucy Moss

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Lucy Moss

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Lucy Moss, Toby Marlow

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Lucy Moss, Toby Marlow

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Anna Uzele, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Lucy Moss, Toby Marlow, Gabriella Slade, Samantha Pauly, Brittney Mack

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Condola Rashad

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Condola Rashad

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Condola Rashad

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Jaquel Spivey

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Jaquel Spivey

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Joaquina Kalukango

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Joaquina Kalukango

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Heather Christian

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Heather Christian

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Bruce Sussman

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Bruce Sussman

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Sean Bell, Steven Telsey, Danny Kornfeld, Bruce Sussman, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Zal Owen

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Liz Callaway

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Liz Callaway

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Gelan Lambert, Chloe Davis, Garrett Coleman

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Gelan Lambert, Chloe Davis, Garrett Coleman

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Lynne Meadow, Charles Busch

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Joshua Harmon

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Joshua Harmon

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Marilu Henner, Jeffory Lawson, Renee Elise Goldsberry

Photos: Go Inside the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards
Marilu Henner, Jeffory Lawson, Renee Elise Goldsberry



