Photos: Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir & More in MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film

Click Here for More Articles on Matilda Movie

Netflix has shared photos of Academy AwardÂ® Winner Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Alisha Weir (Matilda); Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood) in the new film adaption of Matilda the Musical.

The film is set to begin streaming on Netflix this holiday season. A teaser trailer for the new film was also shared this morning. Watch the Matilda the Musical film teaser trailer here.

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Matilda is also set to star Sindhu Vee (Mrs. Phelps), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Alisha Weir

Lashana Lynch

Emma Thompson

Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough