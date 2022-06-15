COME FROM AWAY Becomes Longest Running Show in Schoenfeld Theatre History Tonight

Click Here for More on COME FROM AWAY

Come From Away officially becomes the longest running show in the 105-year history of the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre today with its 1,544th Broadway performance, surpassing the original production of JEKYLL & HYDE. The Tony & Olivier Award-winning musical will celebrate this milestone with an honorary street renaming of West 45th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues to "Come From A-Way" for the day.

COME FROM AWAY will also welcome former stars who have appeared on the Gerald Schoenfeld/Plymouth Theatre stage for a special performance tonight to mark the occasion including Tony Award winner Andre De Shields (Ain't Misbehavin'), Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll (Jekyll & Hyde), Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster (The Bridges of Madison County) and Maulik Pancholy (It's Only A Play).

After 1,670 performances and 25 previews on Broadway, Come From Away will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). By the time the company takes its final bow, Come From Away will be the 49th longest-running production in Broadway history and the most successful Canadian musical of all time.

A "Best Musical" winner all around the world, Come From Away began performances on Broadway on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, earning 7 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical and winning the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Ashley). The original musical recouped its $12 million capitalization in less than 8 months on Broadway.

Following the Broadway shutdown, Come From Away reopened on September 21, 2021 after a special free performance with Ford's Theatre at Washington D.C.'s National Mall in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Friday, September 10, 2021 in commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. The musical's road to Broadway also included two benefit concert performances at the hockey rink in Gander, Newfoundland, the small Canadian town where the musical takes place.

There are four global productions of Come From Away including on Broadway; the four-time Olivier Award-winning, including Best Musical, production in London's West End; the North American Tour and the Australian National Tour. Come From Away will return to Toronto following a run at Ottawa's National Arts Centre in July 2024.

The Critics' Choice Award-nominated live filmed version of Come From Away, captured from the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre stage during the shutdown, is streaming globally on Apple TV+.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY currently features Petrina Bromley, De'Lon Grant, Becky Gulsvig, Caesar Samayoa, James Seol, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Gene Weygandt, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber. Original Broadway cast member Jenn Colella will return as 'Beverley/Annette & others,' a performance that earned her a 2017 Tony Award nomination and Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards, for a strictly limited engagement from Tuesday, June 21 through Sunday, August 7, 2022. Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit) will also join the Broadway company direct from the North American Tour on Tuesday, June 21 as 'Bonnie & others.' Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker will return to the role of 'Beverley/Annette & others' on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 and original Broadway cast member Petrina Bromley will return to the role of 'Bonnie & others' on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

COME FROM AWAY has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including "Best Production," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

Tickets for Come From Away on Broadway are available at Telecharge.com (212.239.6200) and the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office, and range from $49 - $177 (including $2 facility fee). A limited number of $38 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited two tickets per person, subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

The playing schedule for Come From Away on Broadway is as follows: Tuesday through Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai, and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff & David Hein served as album producers.

COME FROM AWAY is produced by Junkyard Dog Productions (Randy Adams, Marleen and Kenny Alhadeff and Sue Frost), Jerry Frankel, Latitude Link, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Steve & Paula Reynolds, David Mirvish, Michael Rubinoff, Alhadeff Productions, Michael Alden & Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Sam Levy, Rodney Rigby, Spencer Ross, Richard Winkler, Yonge Street Theatricals, Sheridan College, Michael & Ellise Coit, Ronald Frankel, Sheri & Les Biller, Richard & Sherry Belkin, Marlene & Gary Cohen, Allan Detsky & Rena Mendelson, Lauren Doll, Barbara H. Freitag, Wendy Gillespie, Laura Little Theatricals, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Radio Mouse Entertainment, The Shubert Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Gwen Arment/Molly Morris & Terry McNicholas, Maureen & Joel Benoliel/Marjorie & Ron Danz, Pamela Cooper/Corey Brunish, Demos Bizar/Square 1 Theatrics, Joshua Goodman/Lauren Stevens, Adam Blanshay Productions/Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Bill & Linda Potter/Rosemary & Kenneth Willman, and La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre.

COME FROM AWAY was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, CA. Come From Away (NAMT Festival 2013) was originally developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project, Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam, CT. The Canada Council for the Arts, The Ontario Arts Council, and the Fifth Avenue Theatre in Seattle WA also provided development support.

