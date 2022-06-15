Photos: First Look at Noma Dumezweni in A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 at the Donmar Warehouse

Donmar Warehouse presents UK première of Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2. Joining Noma Dumezweni as Nora are Patricia Allison (Emmy), Brían F. O'Byrne (Torvald), and June Watson (Anne Marie). James Macdonald's production, in a reconfigured Donmar in the round, opens on 16 June, with previews from 10 June, and runs until 6 August.

Fifteen years after Nora Helmer slammed the door on her stifling marriage, she's back with an urgent request. But first she must face the family she left behind.

Directed by James Macdonald, with a cast led by double Olivier Award-winner Noma Dumezweni, Lucas Hnath audaciously picks up where Ibsen's revolutionary masterpiece left off.

And no, you don't need to have seen Part 1.

Box Office: www.donmarwarehouse.com / 020 3282 3808