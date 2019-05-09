Wake Up With BWW 5/9: PRETTY WOMAN Tour, Vanessa Carlton in BEAUTIFUL, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

First, what did the critics have to say about the world premiere of August Rush: the Musical? We've got all of the reviews! Check them out below!

Pretty Woman is hitting the road! The hit Broadway musical will begin a tour, opening in Rhode Island, in October 2020.

We'd walk a thousand miles to tell you this news! Vanessa Carlton is taking over the role of Carole King in Beautiful on Broadway!

1) Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On The World Premiere of AUGUST RUSH: THE MUSICAL

Chicago audiences are the first to see the world premiere of August Rush: The Musical a never-before-seen musical based on the original Oscar-nominated Warner Bros film about a musically gifted orphan and the search for his birth parents.. (more...)

2) PRETTY WOMAN North American Tour Announced!

Broadway's Los Angeles love story PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will launch its North American Tour in Providence, Rhode Island in October 2020, at the Providence Performing Arts Center.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Seth Rudetsky, Andrea Burns, Saeed Jones, and Julie Klausner Sing 'All That Jazz'

During the airing of this week's Fosse/Verdon episode, Lin-Manuel Miranda was joined by Seth Rudetsky, Andrea Burns, Saeed Jones, and Julie Klausner.. (more...)

4) Vanessa Carlton Will Take Over as BEAUTIFUL's Next Carole King!

BroadwayWorld has just learned that singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton will be the next Carole King in Broadway's Beautiful. Carlton takes over the role from Chilina Kennedy, who departs the production on June 26.. (more...)

5) Ken Page and More Join The Muny's GUYS AND DOLLS

BroadwayWorld has learned today the complete cast, design and production team for Guys and Dolls, the first show of its second century, June 10 - 16.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Kelli Barrett Talks Playing Liza Minnelli on FOSSE/VERDON

Broadway star Kelli Barrett currently stars on FX'sFOSSE/VERDON as Liza Minnelli. The series follows Bob Fosse, who a visionary filmmaker and one of theater's most influential choreographers and directors, and his wife Gwen Verdon, who is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time.FOSSE/VERDON tells the story of these two brilliant, complicated individuals - the love they shared, the art they created, and the price they paid in the pursuit of greatness.

Barrett took some time to talk with BroadwayWorld about what it was like to play Liza Minnelli on the limited series!

What we're geeking out over: Lin-Manuel Miranda Hits the OKLAHOMA! Chili Line

One of the hottest lines on Broadway isn't for rush tickets or the stage door, it's for Aunt Eller's chili at Oklahoma! Spotted this week was Lin-Manuel Miranda sampling the tasty morsel. Check out the photo!

What we're watching: Watch Highlights of Michael Urie & Company in Encores! HIGH BUTTON SHOES!

This week, New York City Center presents the final Encores! production of the City Center 75th Anniversary Season, High Button Shoes. The production will feature Aidan Alberto (Stevie), Jennifer Allen (Shirley Simpkins), Kevin Chamberlin (Mr. Pontdue), Carla Duren (Fran), Chester Gregory (Papa Longstreet), Mylinda Hull (Nancy), Marc Koeck (Oggle), Matt Loehr (Uncle Willy), Wayne Pretlow (Elmer Simpkins), Michael Urie (Harrison Floy), and Betsy Wolfe (Sara Longstreet).

A springtime romp, High Button Shoes follows the misadventures of two charismatic conmen (Michael Urie and Kevin Chamberlin) as they proceed to bamboozle Sara Longstreet (Betsy Wolfe) and her family-inciting a chase from New Brunswick, down the Jersey Shore, to Atlantic City.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Glenda Jackson, who turns 83 today!

Glenda Jackson is currently starring as the title role in King Lear on Broadway!

She is a British actress and former Labour Party politician. As a professional actress from the late 1950s, she spent four years as a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company from 1964, being particularly associated with the work of director Peter Brook. During her film career, she won two Academy Awards for Best Actress: for Women in Love (1970), and A Touch of Class (1973). Other award-winning performances include Alex in the film Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971) and the BBC television serial Elizabeth R (also 1971); for the latter, she received a Primetime Emmy Award.

Jackson most recently starred in Edward Albee's Three Tall Women. Three Tall Women, alongside Tony Award winner, three-time Emmy Award winner, and 2018 Academy Award nominee Laurie Metcalf, and Tony Award nominee Alison Pill.

