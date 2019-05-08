VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Seth Rudetsky, Andrea Burns, Saeed Jones, and Julie Klausner Sing 'All That Jazz'

During the airing of this week's Fosse/Verdon episode, Lin-Manuel Miranda was joined by Seth Rudetsky, Andrea Burns, Saeed Jones, and Julie Klausner.

Following the episode, Seth took to the piano and the group sang "All That Jazz."

Watch the videos below:

Every week, Miranda is joined by his friends to watch the latest episode of Fosse/Verdon, and livetweet the show. He recently did a Godspell cover, featuring Patti Murin, Julia Murney, and Natalie Walker, during one of his gatherings. Check out that video here.

Spanning five decades, FOSSE/VERDON explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon(Michelle Williams). He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob's head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost.

Featuring show-stopping choreography, including original pieces as well as some of the most iconic works of Bob and Gwen's careers, FOSSE/VERDON will tell the story of these two brilliant, complicated individuals - the love they shared, the art they created, and the price they paid in the pursuit of greatness.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You